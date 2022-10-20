ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

“The chance to right a wrong”: Alabama’s recompiled constitution on the midterm ballot

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJsXd_0igw3nBM00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) – In 19 days, voters in Alabama will decide on a recompiled state constitution among several other ballot measures.

During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers unanimously voted to put the reorganized constitution on the ballot.

Voters to decide on ballot amendment that could affect election laws in Alabama

On Nov. 8, Alabamians will vote on whether to approve the updated document, believed by some to be the longest constitution in the world.

“Yes, with over 900 amendments,” Nancy Ekberg with Alabama Citizens for Constitutional Reform said, clutching the thick bound book.

Ekberg says the new constitution won’t be much shorter, but it will make much-needed changes.

“Size is not the problem. The problem is it does not reflect Alabama in 2022,” Ekberg said.

The updated governing document will eliminate racist language dealing with poll taxes, school segregation, interracial marriage and more. It will also put similar subjects in the same place, delete repeated or repealed sections, put all economic development amendments together and arrange local amendments by county.

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

Rep. Merika Coleman sponsored the legislation in 2019 that gave voters a say in 2020. Now two years later, voters will decide on that final version.

“It’s actually a really exciting time. All of us in the state of Alabama have an opportunity to make history. We now have the chance to right a wrong,” Coleman said.

Coleman says updating the constitution also sends a national message: Alabama is open for business and welcoming of those with diverse backgrounds.

“This state is not a 1901 state. Some of us even talked about it from that perspective that you want people to know that this Alabama is not ‘Alabackwards’ as some people refer to us nationally,” Coleman said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

CBS 42 Daily News

In addition to that proposal, Amendment 10 will add any amendment approved this election to the new constitution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022

Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama students no longer last in math, national report shows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While nationally, states saw the largest decline in 4th grade math scores since 1990, Alabama saw an increase, climbing out of its dead last ranking in math. That’s according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report out Monday morning. The test is taken every other year across the country. […]
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Tennessee GOP leaders vow to follow Alabama on tougher anti-transgender legislation

Top Tennessee Republicans say they’ll push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the country. This follows efforts in Alabama to stop doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and other medications to teenaged patients. The measure is currently blocked by a court order. Tennessee GOP leaders say they’ll take action after Vanderbilt Medical Center says it’s paused transgender treatments after providing five gender affirming procedures each year since it began in 2018. Some at the Tennessee GOP rally held signs calling for the murder of doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state. That trend shows no signs of stopping. due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos. Such proposals are almost certainly expected to be challenged in court. A federal judge has already blocked a law prohibiting doctors from offering gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Justice Thomas agrees to halt Graham testimony in Georgia election probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday granted Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) request to temporarily shield the South Carolina Republican from testifying in probe of alleged pro-Trump election interference in Georgia. The move comes after Graham on Friday filed a request to Thomas, who handles emergency matters arising from Georgia, and follows a ruling by […]
GEORGIA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store. “Change has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama

ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
NAVARRE, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy