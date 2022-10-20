ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

EPA to perform 5-year evaluation at old Powersville landfill

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Environmental Protection Agency will soon be taking samples at the site of the old landfill in the Powersville area of Peach County. The 15-acre site is located north of the intersection of Georgia Highway 49 and Newell Road in Powersville. During an inspection...
POWERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Milledgeville restauranteur pleads guilty to over $500K in tax evasion

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A local restauranteur is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in excess of half of a million dollars. According to the Department of Justice, court documents and testimony show that 52-year-old Trey Britt, co-owner of multiple bars and restaurants in Georgia, engaged in a scheme to evade taxes owed to the IRS on income from the businesses that he and others owned near college campuses.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

North Macon traffic stop leads to chase and gun, drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after what would have been a traffic stop turned into a chase and, ultimately, ended in several charges, some of which were for drugs and guns. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that deputies from its Special Response Team made the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

