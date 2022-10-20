Read full article on original website
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker rallies in Macon, person approaches senate candidate after rally
Herschel Walker spoke about investing in law enforcement and the military. He also discussed the economy. After the rally there was an incident in which a man brought condoms onto the stage. Walker walked away from the person.
41nbc.com
The City of Forsyth's public safety sectors are transitioning into a new era of leadership.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth’s public safety sectors are transitioning into a new era of leadership. One of those changes happened recently with the swearing in of a new fire chief. Kevin Bunn took on the position on October 1. He was previously a training...
WMAZ
'Taking back our house' | Taylor County couple pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge
ATLANTA — The chairwoman of the Taylor County Republican Party and her husband pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021, according to court documents. Mandy Robinson-Hand and her husband, Charles Hand III, pleaded guilty to one count of...
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins organization getting into holiday spirit by creating care packages
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The holidays can be tough times for the deployed men and and women at Robins Air Force Base. That’s why the Warner Robins organization known as 21st Century Partnership is giving back. The organization is putting together care packages to send to the men...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
41nbc.com
EPA to perform 5-year evaluation at old Powersville landfill
PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Environmental Protection Agency will soon be taking samples at the site of the old landfill in the Powersville area of Peach County. The 15-acre site is located north of the intersection of Georgia Highway 49 and Newell Road in Powersville. During an inspection...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting
UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
Macon businessman convicted of stealing disability benefits
MACON — A Macon resident who collected monthly disability benefits while running a successful cleaning company — which he never disclosed to the government — has been convicted by a jury on federal charges for theft and making false claims. Demetris Hill, 54, of Macon, was convicted...
lakecountrytoday.com
Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident
A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
wgxa.tv
Milledgeville restauranteur pleads guilty to over $500K in tax evasion
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A local restauranteur is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in excess of half of a million dollars. According to the Department of Justice, court documents and testimony show that 52-year-old Trey Britt, co-owner of multiple bars and restaurants in Georgia, engaged in a scheme to evade taxes owed to the IRS on income from the businesses that he and others owned near college campuses.
wgxa.tv
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
wgxa.tv
North Macon traffic stop leads to chase and gun, drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after what would have been a traffic stop turned into a chase and, ultimately, ended in several charges, some of which were for drugs and guns. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that deputies from its Special Response Team made the...
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
wgxa.tv
Six arrested in connection to property crimes and auto thefts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Six arrests were made in connection with two auto thefts as well as a number of entering auto and damage to property cases that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the group, which mainly consisted of minors under the...
