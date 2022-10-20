ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute. The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born. "Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.

