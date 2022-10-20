Read full article on original website
Related
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds
A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
Staff shortages hit pharmacies hard
KINGSTON, Pa. — CVS at Kingston corners is one of many pharmacies throughout our area struggling with staff shortages. It's gotten to the point where they now have a sign on the door listing temporary pharmacy hours, limiting their availability for customers to pick up their prescriptions. Pharmacies in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown car meet honors baby's life, family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute. The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born. "Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown held its 8th annual Haunts on High Street
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- An annual fall tradition returned to Pottstown Saturday afternoon. The community's Halloween Parade made its way through the downtown area. There were lots of colorful costumes, decorated vehicles, and band music to entertain all those who came out. The parade finished up the borough's Eighth Annual Haunts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween themed flu and booster vaccine clinic at North Penn High School
LANSDALE, Pa. -- There will be a Halloween themed flu vaccine clinic at North Penn High School on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The vaccines are available to ages five and older. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Future Clinics. 10/26 - Methacton High School 5P-8P 11/1 -...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School Board set to appoint interim superintendent following John Stanford departure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford and will now appoint an interim superintendent. Stanford's resignation is effective Oct. 28. According to the Allentown School District website, a special board meeting has been called by the Board...
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Bethlehem casino patron among 8 banned in Pa. for leaving children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to ban eight people from Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended while they went onto casino floors, according to a news release from the gaming board. Among those banned was a male patron at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, who left a 13-year-old,...
Testing approved to advance Lehigh Canal hydroelectric proposal in Easton
Easton City Council has authorized ground testing for a hydroelectric generator proposed by a Massachusetts company between the Lehigh Canal and Lehigh River. New England Hydropower Co. LLC since 2018 has been pursuing the installation of dual Archimedes Screw Turbines to generate electricity by harnessing the power of water flowing through an existing lateral cut from the canal into the river.
WFMZ-TV Online
17-year-old student charged with making threats against Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat. The anonymous threat...
Active police presence at school in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
Lack of transparency about Parkland’s spending reflective of a problem throughout Pa. | Opinion
When I ran for office, I argued for the need to have governmental transparency, accountability, and good governance within the framework of the Parkland School District. As citizens, we have the right to know exactly where our tax dollars are being spent and have a basic understanding of where the members stand on a governing body. However, if debate is stifled and the members who do speak out are harassed for doing so, how can we have faith in our elected bodies to do what is right for the citizens who put them into office?
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks opens ballot drop boxes ahead of Nov. 8 election
READING, Pa. - Voters can now drop off their completed mail-in and absentee ballots in Berks County. The county opened its two drop box locations at 8 a.m. Monday. One is at the Berks County Services Center, on the first floor of 633 Court Street in Reading. There are also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cars lined up for Nazareth's trunk or treat
NAZARETH, Pa. -- Cars were lined up for Trunk or Treat in Nazareth Saturday. The fun started Saturday morning at Nazareth Borough Park. Kids got to pick treats from the trunks of vehicles decorated in many different Halloween themes. The event was sponsored by Action Karate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Halloween parade was a fun time for all
BOYERTOWN, Pa. -- In Berks County, crowds lined the streets for the Boyertown Halloween Parade. Music from marching bands echoed through the downtown on Saturday as ghoulish floats paraded through. This is the 69th year the parade has been held in Boyertown.
