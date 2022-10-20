Read full article on original website
Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children's vaccines
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
Hope Hampton outraises Kristen Phair in Indianapolis Public Schools District 3 race
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at chalkbeat.org/newsletters. Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners candidate Hope Hampton has a significant lead in fundraising over her opponent Kristen Phair in the race to represent District 3. Hampton, a small business owner who previously worked as...
Black historical sites statewide being preserved
Local nonprofit, Indiana Landmarks has embarked on a mission to preserve forgotten Black historical sites statewide. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program, about saving these disappearing treasures and the importance of community support. Terri Dee, WFYI Reporter: Eunice, how did you...
Referendums could fund more teachers and new buildings. Why school leaders worry voters will say no
Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy. Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they will be forced to cut staff and likely see an increase in the number of students in a classroom.
As IPS prepares to share final restructuring proposal, some community members are worried
Just days before Indianapolis school leaders are expected to release the final proposal to overhaul the district, many community members remain critical of the plan that doesn’t specify how much it would cost the district, what the district will do with closed buildings and the amount of money IPS would save long term.
