Indiana State

wfyi.org

Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children's vaccines

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
wfyi.org

Black historical sites statewide being preserved

Local nonprofit, Indiana Landmarks has embarked on a mission to preserve forgotten Black historical sites statewide. WFYI’s Terri Dee spoke with Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program, about saving these disappearing treasures and the importance of community support. Terri Dee, WFYI Reporter: Eunice, how did you...
wfyi.org

Referendums could fund more teachers and new buildings. Why school leaders worry voters will say no

Nine school districts across Indiana are asking voters to approve an increase to their property taxes or continue a referendum tax levy. Most of the funding requests would go to paying teachers and other staff, according to the spending plans filed by each school corporation. Without approval for these new levies, suburban and rural districts alike say they will be forced to cut staff and likely see an increase in the number of students in a classroom.
