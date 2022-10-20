Read full article on original website
Emporia High boys soccer to host Valley Center in regional semifinal
It’ll be a rematch of a regular season matchup in a regional semifinal Tuesday night for the Emporia High boys soccer team. The Spartans will take on Valley Center. The two teams met on Sept. 15 with the Spartans taking a 2-0 victory. Valley Center advanced to Tuesday’s regional...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Washburn 2-0
The Emporia State soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over Washburn Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal, it came with 9:22 to play in the match. Haley Sparks scored the 2nd goal with just over 5 minutes to play. The win earns Emporia State...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, cross country set for postseason competitions
Several Emporia High athletic seasons are beginning to come to a close with the postseason here. The Emporia High volleyball team looks for a state berth for the second consecutive year. The Spartans travel to Bishop Carroll for sub-state and will take on Arkansas City. Junior Alexa Shively says practices...
KVOE
Emporia State Disc Golf team wins Collegiate Kickoff
The Emporia State disc golf team won the Collegiate Kickoff tournament Saturday. Emporia State’s number 1 team finished 14 under par to win the team title. Oklahoma Christian finished in 2nd place. Emporia States’ number 2 team finished in a tie for 3rd place at 4 under par with Kansas State, Wichita State, and Hesston.
Abilene, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?
Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
KVOE
Emporia High girls cross country, Daghyn True qualify for state
The Emporia High cross country teams will send a full girls’ team and an individual on the boys’ side for next Saturday’s Class 5A state meet. The Spartan girls qualified for state as a team with a third-place finish at a Class 5A regional hosted by Bishop Carroll Saturday. Senior Micah Sheffy-Harris led the Spartans as she finished third with a time of 20:04.01. Sophomore Allison Curtis took 16th with a time of 21:38.33. Senior Elizabeth Willhite ran a 21:59.74, good for 19th. Freshman Bailee VanSickle was 20th with a time of 22:02.76.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses to #19 Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by 19th-ranked Central Oklahoma Saturday. Central won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-8, and the third set 25-21. The Emporia State volleyball will host Missouri Southern Wednesday night.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball drops 4 set match to Newman
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman in 4 sets Friday night. Newman won the first set 25-19. Emporia State won the 2nd set 27-25. Newman won the 3rd and 4th sets 25-16. Emporia State was led by Megan Stretton with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets will host...
KVOE
Kansas loses to Baylor, TCU outscored Kansas State
A second-half rally came up short for the Kansas Jayhawks in a 35-23 loss to Baylor Saturday. The Jayhawks trailed 28-3 at halftime. Kansas outscored the Bears 20-7 in the 2nd half but could not erase the first-half deficit. Devin Neal and Jason Bean scored rushing touchdowns for the Jayhawks....
‘Not an excuse’: Why Kansas State refused to blame frustrating TCU loss on injuries
“This game was disappointing, but it is not the end for this team.”
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
KVOE
Much-needed rainfall continues; Wichita woman hurt in crash northeast of Emporia
Welcome and much-needed rainfall has come to the KVOE listening area. Rain started at the KVOE studios shortly after sunrise, with 0.6 inches of rain recorded by noon. Other totals:. *Emporia Municipal Airport: 0.66 inches. *Olpe: 1 inch. Wet conditions contributed to an injury crash northeast of Emporia on Monday....
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Sideline Reporter News
Sideline reporters are a necessary, often helpful part of a college football broadcast. We were missing one on Saturday night, though. During the Kansas State vs. TCU game, a sideline reporter was surprisingly absent from the contest. This came into play in an unfortunate way when Kansas State star quarterback...
KVOE
Pair of grass fires reported northeast of Emporia
Area fire crews are battling a pair of grass fires that developed within 30 minutes apart Sunday evening. Reading, Miller and Lyon County District Two firefighters were called to the intersection of Road 400 and X, roughly 30 miles northeast of Emporia, shortly before 6:30 pm for a brush fire. 30 minutes later, crews responded to a second call for a grass fire at the intersection of Road 380 W nearly 30 miles northeast of Emporia.
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
KVOE
No injuries reported following combine fire south of Emporia Sunday
Emporia Fire managed to contain a vehicle fire before it could spread south of Emporia Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a bean field in the 1400 block of South Kansas Highway 99, roughly three miles south of town, for a combine fire shortly before 3:20 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire was located in the combines motor and was extinguished quickly.
KVOE
Jobless numbers dip areawide, nearly flat across Kansas
Jobless numbers continue at low levels across the KVOE listening area and the state of Kansas as a whole. The jobless rate for September was 2.6 percent across Kansas, up slightly from the August rate of 2.5 percent. Labor economist Emilie Doerksen says labor growth, while not robust, was notable.
KVOE
Emporia garage damaged by fire
Fire developed in an Emporia garage on Monday, damaging the structure. The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 pm at 1201 Prairie. There was heavy smoke, which obscured traffic at 12th and Prairie nearby, forcing Emporia Police to direct traffic briefly. The fire was put out in under 30 minutes,...
KVOE
Suspect in Oct. 17 shooting outside Emporia captured without incident
A man wanted after an alleged shooting incident just west of Emporia last week has been arrested. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch announced the arrest of Logan Casteel, age 37. Koelsch says deputies received a tip for Casteel’s potential whereabouts at 1217 Exchange Apartment 3 in Emporia shortly after 10 am Monday. Deputies arrived and took Casteel into custody without incident.
