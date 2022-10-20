One of the things I love about autumn is all the extra color it brings into our lives, and I’m not talking only about the trees! Fall also brings forth fresh ways to add more color to our menu and a little pizzazz to our plates. Fortunately, God managed to time a special group of squash to be at its peak at this time of year, but also be good “keepers” so they can help us get...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO