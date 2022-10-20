ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

South Carolina football injury report: All starters healthy for first time since Week 1

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnOkR_0igw2rVF00

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will be the healthiest it has been since the start of the season after the open week entering a key SEC matchup against Texas A&M.

Coach Shane Beamer said Thursday that all starters will be available for the first time since Week 1. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) take on the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Prior to the open week last week, South Carolina was down four starters at Kentucky. Running back Christian Beal-Smith, safety Devonni Reed and defensive lineman Alex Huntley all aggravated injuries from earlier in the season, and only Reed traveled with the team to Lexington. Per Beamer, all three were cleared to play against Texas A&M.

MIDSEASON BREAKDOWN:Unpacking the good, bad and what's ahead for South Carolina football

SPENCER RATTLER:South Carolina football coaches evaluate Spencer Rattler's development before Texas A&M game

SOUTH CAROLINA SPECIAL TEAMS:South Carolina football kicker Mitch Jeter shines in replacing Gamecocks record holder

Safety R.J. Roderick has grappled with an arm injury since Week 1 and did not travel to Kentucky. Beamer announced Tuesday he is no longer with the program amid reports Roderick had entered the transfer portal, so freshman Nick Emmanwori will continue in his starting spot.

The Gamecocks will only be without two reserves: wide receiver Corey Rucker and edge rusher Terrell Dawkins. Dawkins has provided critical depth at edge since the season-ending injury of Jordan Strachan in Week 2.

Rucker, an Arkansas State transfer, missed the first three weeks of the season with a foot injury and returned with a 52-yard touchdown reception against Charlotte. However, Beamer said Rucker aggravated the injury again the following week against South Carolina State, and the receiver did not travel with the team to Kentucky.

South Carolina has never beaten Texas A&M in the eight-year history of the series and lost 44-14 last season in College Station. The margin was even worse the last time the Aggies came to Columbia, beating the Gamecocks 48-3 in 2020. However, South Carolina is currently on its longest win streak since 2017, while A&M lost back-to-back SEC contests entering its open week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter

Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Recruiting news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice Stadium

The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home at Williams-Brice Stadium to play Texas A&M. A whole bunch of recruits are expected to be in town for the 7:30 p.m. showdown between the two SEC teams. Several of those recruits have been spotted around the stadium, leading up to kickoff. TheBigSpur...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aiken, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The South Pointe High School basketball team will have a game with Aiken High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
AIKEN, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Two jackpot lottery tickets sold at same Lugoff store: Check your numbers

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery are advising residents and passersby in the Lugoff area who may have bought tickets recently to check them soon. The organization announced that two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood...
LUGOFF, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy