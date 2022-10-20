South Carolina football injury report: All starters healthy for first time since Week 1

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will be the healthiest it has been since the start of the season after the open week entering a key SEC matchup against Texas A&M.

Coach Shane Beamer said Thursday that all starters will be available for the first time since Week 1. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) take on the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Prior to the open week last week, South Carolina was down four starters at Kentucky. Running back Christian Beal-Smith, safety Devonni Reed and defensive lineman Alex Huntley all aggravated injuries from earlier in the season, and only Reed traveled with the team to Lexington. Per Beamer, all three were cleared to play against Texas A&M.

Safety R.J. Roderick has grappled with an arm injury since Week 1 and did not travel to Kentucky. Beamer announced Tuesday he is no longer with the program amid reports Roderick had entered the transfer portal, so freshman Nick Emmanwori will continue in his starting spot.

The Gamecocks will only be without two reserves: wide receiver Corey Rucker and edge rusher Terrell Dawkins. Dawkins has provided critical depth at edge since the season-ending injury of Jordan Strachan in Week 2.

Rucker, an Arkansas State transfer, missed the first three weeks of the season with a foot injury and returned with a 52-yard touchdown reception against Charlotte. However, Beamer said Rucker aggravated the injury again the following week against South Carolina State, and the receiver did not travel with the team to Kentucky.

South Carolina has never beaten Texas A&M in the eight-year history of the series and lost 44-14 last season in College Station. The margin was even worse the last time the Aggies came to Columbia, beating the Gamecocks 48-3 in 2020. However, South Carolina is currently on its longest win streak since 2017, while A&M lost back-to-back SEC contests entering its open week.