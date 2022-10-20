ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slain Apple Valley teenager described as a 'good kid' as suspects sought in his death

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
The last time his family saw 16-year-old Robert “Bobby” Schmidt Jr. was Monday night when his mother dropped him off to skate at James Woody Park in Apple Valley.

The following day, a local worker found the teen’s body in a dirt field just north of the park and behind a preschool playground.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who investigated the incident, said Schmidt had suffered traumatic injuries to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elizabeth Schmidt worked from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., so it wasn't until early Tuesday morning that she discovered that her son hadn't come home, she said.

She told NBCLA that her son was "An amazing boy. Loving, caring. He was an angel in my eyes. He was everything. Everything.”

'A good kid'

In a social media post, Aliyah Villalobos said her nephew Bobby was a good kid who never got in trouble.

“He was very chill, laid back, and just liked to be around family and vibe with people who understood him,” said Villalobos, who created a GoFundMe. “He was so loving and goofy in his way. Anyone who knew Bobby loved him and appreciated his friendship and love.”

Bobby was the firstborn child and first grandchild. He leaves behind his parents and four younger sisters, Villalobos said.

A vigil was held Wednesday night for the teenager.

Sheriff’s officials respond

The teen’s mother said her son's friend told her that on Monday, the two went to the Dollar General store on Navajo Road near the park. Her son's friend went home after another friend arrived.

On Tuesday, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the report of a man down in the 13500 block of Navajo Road.

The area includes an empty field and easement behind the Navajo Center and near a playground of a head start preschool. The center is across the street from Dollar General.

Upon arrival, deputies found and identified the teen, who authorities said suffered traumatic injuries to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division — Homicide Detail responded and conducted the investigation, which is continuing.

No suspect has been identified. Further information will be released when available, sheriff’s officials said.

On Thursday, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s official told the Daily Press there were no updates on the case.

Authorities did not say if a nearby surveillance camera captured the incident or a possible suspect.

Condolences, concerns

Several residents reached out to the Daily Press with their concerns and to relay condolences.

“It’s a shame that we can’t go out without the risk of being attacked or killed,” said Shirley Frank, 65, of Victorville. “I hope they catch whoever killed the boy.”

Apple Valley resident Armon Jackson, 25, said that the neighborhood where Schmidt’s body was found is "dangerous and unsafe."

“When I was a teenager, we’d hang out at the park and walk over to Del Taco or Dollar General,” Jackson said. “It was pretty safe, but then we noticed more homeless people who were like mental and kind of aggressive.”

Jackson shared condolences and hopes that a suspect would be arrested.

Apple Valley Unified School District officials said they were made aware of the death of Schmidt and shared condolences to the family and those impacted by his passing.

In accordance with student privacy regulations and out of respect for Schmidt’s family, the AVUSD did not disclose information, district officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division, at 909- 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.

Additional stories may be written as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Linda Clayton
4d ago

This really broke my heart! I pray for his mother and family. This one hit me hard and I didn’t even know him but this hurts. It’s so unfair and so unnecessary.

Roscoe Charles
4d ago

heavenly father please comfort his family and loved ones and take his beautiful spirit to be with you in paradise I ask in Jesus name Amen.

Marjo White
4d ago

I hope they find the punk and they will what a shame, over what 10 dollars. a fight, drugs, I'm hurting for his mother

