Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
Oxford parents advocating for change
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford community members are looking to start a new law after the announcement Friday on Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty to his charges. Lori Borurgeau is a part of the group "Change4Oxford," a non-profit group that started after the tragic events of November 30, 2021. "My...
Accused Oxford school shooter says he gave his dad money to purchase gun in court
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The accused Oxford shooter admitted in court Monday morning that he gave his father money to purchase a gun for him. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 charges against him regarding the Oxford High School shooting. During the hearing, Crumbley admitted in court...
Bob Evans pork sausage recalled after blue rubber found inside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There may be rubber in your Bob Evans pork sausage. About 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products was recalled Monday because it could be contaminated with thin, blue rubber, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Baby formula recall: Baby formula recalled...
Prosecutor and community reacts after accused school shooter pleads guilty in Oakland Co.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who was accused of shooting several people at Oxford High School, has admitted to his crimes in court. On Monday morning, Ethan Crumbley appeared in OKaland County Circuit Court in front of Judge Rowe and took a guilty plea for all 24 charges against him.
Preparations underway for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Preparation has already begun in Holland for their Tulip Time festival, expected to happen in mid-May of 2023. Tulip Time festival organizers have already started to plant some tulips for next year's festival. The tulips for 2023 are expected to be planted by Thanksgiving, organizers said.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Ascension Genesys Hospital
GRAND BLANC, MI – According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdoses in the U.S. were deadlier than ever in 2021. To help turn the tide on this epidemic, Ascension Genesys Hospital is joining the Genesee County Sheriff and United Community Addiction Network (UCAN) to host a prescription medication take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
Commerce Twp motorcyclist dies after striking deer then hit by vehicle, says police
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. —A man from Commerce Township died Saturday after he struck a deer while riding his motorcycle and was hit by a car as he went into oncoming traffic, according to police. On October 22, at around 6:30 p.m., Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was driving his Yamaha...
Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
