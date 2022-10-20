A weekend full of Intercollegiate Tennis Association play saw Illinois State rack up wins in the tournament but fail to finish first in any of the events. “Today we wrapped up the tournament with some tough matches," ISU head coach Mark Klysner said via goredbirds.com. "Both Arvid and Nam were up against the numbers five and 10 seeds, respectfully, and although we didn't get the result we wanted, the boys played great and gave themselves a chance."

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO