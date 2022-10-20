Read full article on original website
A look at ISU's planned construction projects, timelines, budgets
Over the next four years, Illinois State University’s campus will undergo several construction projects that will replace, renovate and expand several aspects of the campus. Director of Facilities Planning, Design, and Construction David Gill gave a brief look at some of these construction projects:. Athletics Indoor Practice Facility. The...
Normal Theater to host TEDxNormal Nov. 12 on 'The Power of Two'
Normal Theater will be hosting TEDxNormal from 9 a.m. until noon Nov. 12. The event will feature 10 speakers who will speak on the event's theme, "The Power of Two”. Speakers at the event will offer unique viewpoints on how "The Power of Two" can affect families, workplaces, communities and how it can help make a better world.
McLean County implements ability to text 911 in emergency situations
The ability to text 911 became available to McLean County residents on Sept. 19, allowing people in compromised emergency situations to contact 911 dispatchers. This feature was approved through the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (METCOM) following the gradual release of this feature in other counties nationwide. The text-to-911...
ISU women's cross country takes third at Illini Open
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State cross country improved upon its last outing with the women’s squad tallying 83 points and taking home third place Friday at the Illini Open. Wisconsin finished as the team on top with 17 points. Illinois escaped the grasp of the Redbirds by placing...
ISU women's tennis closes out ITA Midwest Regionals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois State women's tennis put together an up-and-down weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Midwest Regionals this weekend with no player advancing past Saturday. Day 1. On the first day of the tournament, Silvia Pomarolli got the Redbirds going in singles with a 6-2, 6-4...
ISU men's tennis struggles to find consistency in ITA Midwest Regionals
A weekend full of Intercollegiate Tennis Association play saw Illinois State rack up wins in the tournament but fail to finish first in any of the events. “Today we wrapped up the tournament with some tough matches," ISU head coach Mark Klysner said via goredbirds.com. "Both Arvid and Nam were up against the numbers five and 10 seeds, respectfully, and although we didn't get the result we wanted, the boys played great and gave themselves a chance."
MCHD reports 181 new cases of COVID-19; 11.18% seven-day positivity rate
The McLean County Health Department is reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 14, bringing the total number of cases to 60,568. Of those cases, 39 were reported to be individuals in their 20s. No new deaths have been reported. There have been 402 total deaths in McLean County. Transmission...
ISU football takes down Indiana State 27-21 for third straight win
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Illinois State football held off a late comeback, taking down Indiana State 27-21 for its third straight win Saturday. Wenkers Wright and Jalen Carr shone for the Redbirds, each putting together stellar performances offensively. Wright would tally 180 yards on the ground on 36 carries while Carr would catch six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
