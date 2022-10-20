Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
Jets RB Breece Hall Suffers Torn ACL, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Jets running back Breece Hall tore his ACL on Sunday against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The MRI conducted on Monday confirmed the team’s worst fear when Hall exited the game in the second quarter. Hall confirmed...
Following Loss To Raiders, Texans Stress Importance Of Stopping The Run
The Houston Texans dropped their fourth game of the season in a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Led by second-year quarterback Davis Mills, the Texans' offense played well enough to catapult the franchise to their second win of the year. But Houston's defense had arguably their worst performance of the season.
Rising Star: Cowboys Rookie DE Sam Williams ‘Outstanding’ In Win Over Lions
The Dallas Cowboys defense now has another feat to list on its resume, as the group held the Detroit Lions to just six points in their 24-6 Week 7 victory. ... with a rookie playing an increasingly prominent role. Going into Sunday, the Lions had the NFL's No. 3 scoring...
Jim Moore: At this point, anything is possible for Geno Smith and the reborn Seahawks
After Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers, we’ve officially reached the point of thinking the Seahawks could win the NFC West, since they actually lead the division after seven games at 4-3. Why stop there? If this were a craps table, I’d be throwing chips at everything involving...
Dak & Dalton: Cowboys Injury Update As Prescott & Schultz Make Successful Return
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed back a prominent offensive playmaker on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. Oh, also, Dak Prescott returned. Dalton Schultz's physical absence wasn't as lengthy as Prescott's, as the right end was back in the Dallas lineup after a week of struggles. The stat sheet, however, missed Schultz, as it had been over a calendar month since he had earned a reception, having missed the divisional contests in Weeks 3 and 6 with a knee injury. Showdowns in the sandwiched weeks yielded nothing for Schultz - an issue to some as he is playing on an $11 million franchise tag.
BREAKING: Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan Benched by Colts
For 14 years, Matt Ryan starred under center as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback, delivering four Pro Bowl nods and a league MVP honor in 2016. Ryan's tenure in Atlanta came to a close in March, when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick. With Indianapolis seemingly a quarterback away, the acquisition of Ryan seemed to be the move that would put the team over the top.
Josh McDaniels: CB Room Prepares Like Starters
The injury bug is showing signs of its mid-season form, as the Las Vegas Raiders are challenged yet again with replacing a frequent starter, this time being in the secondary. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the Injured/Reserve list during the bye week when it was revealed he would be missing time with a broken hand.
Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.
Report: Chiefs Making Major Changes in Starting Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game got off to a hot start this season but in recent weeks, things haven't been nearly as smooth in the backfield. As a result, some changes are being made as the team heads into a Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be the team's starting running back on Sunday.
Joe Burrow Explains Why Bengals’ Offense Has Been More Explosive in Past Two Games
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has gotten back on track in recent weeks, scoring 65 points in two games and helping Cincinnati right the ship after an 0-2 start to the season. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 62-of-79 passes (78.48%) for 781 yards and six touchdowns over that...
Early Look: Vikings Favored Against Cardinals at Home in Week 8
Fresh off of a brief reset during their Week 7 bye, the 5-1 Vikings will be back in the normal swing of things at TCO Performance Center this week as they look to stay hot and keep piling up wins. The players got some rest, the coaches and front office did plenty of self-scouting, and now all eyes are focused on their return to game action at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Dave Ziegler on the Challenges of the NFL Trade Deadline
This season's NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, and the Las Vegas Raiders could very well be among the teams that choose to play a significant role in the event. That, of course, will come down to the decisions of Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, who already showed this past off-season that he's willing to make big moves in what has been just his first year at the helm.
Brandin Cooks A ‘Trade Target’; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1. We have written in this space...
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
