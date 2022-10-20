Read full article on original website
Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95
MIAMI -- Miami police have identified the motorcyclist who was gunned down Sunday night on I-95 while riding his motorcycle as concerned neighbors are speaking out about this case.Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether the victim was targeted by someone or some people he knew.Miami police spokeswoman, Kiara Delva says 22-year-old Oscar Garcia of Miami was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 around 7:30 pm when he was shot near N.W. 75TH St. He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke...
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
Police say black cargo van could offer clue about attempted abduction in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released a new clue in the hunt for a man they say tried to lure a girl into a van twice. The incidents in question happened last week as a 10-year-old girl was walking in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times on Sunday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department. According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Iesha Richards stabbed a woman multiple times near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m. Police received multiple 911 calls from the area...
VIDEO: Man attempts to abduct 10-year-old girl walking to school, police searching for suspect
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after officers said a man attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.
Witnesses: Argument over fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after one person was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department,...
FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
Woman not wearing seat belt dies in Turnpike crash, FHP confirms
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a white 2013 Buick was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 312th Street. According to Florida Highway...
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.Melvin Greene, 51, was found sitting in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of NW 17th Avenue and NW 117th Street, Miami-Dade police said in a written statement.Police said the man died at the scene.It was not clear what led to the gunfire or if Greene was shot someone else and drove to the location or was shot in the vehicle while at the site.Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
Officer Rescue Father, Son from Drowning in Homestead Canal
The Homestead Police Department says an alert officer jumped into a canal Saturday morning to save an eight-year-old boy, and the boy’s father, from drowning. It happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of southwest 142nd Avenue and east Palm Drive, which is not far from the Homestead Miami Speedway.
Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers. Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.
