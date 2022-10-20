ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Cumberland police seeking info surrounding shots fired incident Saturday night

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a large disturbance and shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday more a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance shots...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man accused of break-into area school, destruction of property

A Bristol County man was arrested late last week concerning a break-in at a school. On Sunday September 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rehoboth Police Department responded to the Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick fire captain honored for rescuing paddle boarder while off-duty

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick fire captain was honored Monday for rescuing a paddle boarder while he was off-duty. Earlier this month, Captain Andrew Sisson was off-duty surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to a paddle boarder in distress, according to the Warwick Mayor’s Office. He...
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion

“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Bomb squad responds to Bellingham house fire

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A bomb squad was called to a house fire in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Sunday evening. Firefighters were alerted that there could possibly be hand grenades inside the basement of the home on Farm Street. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, there were reports of explosions...
BELLINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy