Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Man shot during armed robbery on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to State Street on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
Cumberland police seeking info surrounding shots fired incident Saturday night
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a large disturbance and shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday more a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance shots...
Providence triple stabbing suspect facing assault charges
The man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring three people in Providence last week will remain behind bars for now.
Bristol County man accused of break-into area school, destruction of property
A Bristol County man was arrested late last week concerning a break-in at a school. On Sunday September 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rehoboth Police Department responded to the Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air...
Warwick fire captain honored for rescuing paddle boarder while off-duty
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick fire captain was honored Monday for rescuing a paddle boarder while he was off-duty. Earlier this month, Captain Andrew Sisson was off-duty surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to a paddle boarder in distress, according to the Warwick Mayor’s Office. He...
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
Human remains found at construction site in Central Falls, police say
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said Monday that human remains were found at a construction site. Maj. Christopher Reed said they received a call just before 9 a.m. after the owner of an excavating company found the bones while digging at the site on Sheridan Street.
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
Local police head to Connecticut to attend funeral for fallen officers
Police officers from across Rhode Island and around New England are heading to Connecticut Friday morning to remember a pair of fallen brothers.
Central Pa. police locate kidnapper of 2-year-old child from Rhode Island
State Police have located and are returning a kidnapped 2-year-old child from Rhode Island after they caught her father transporting her on I-81 Thursday. Her kidnapper, Jordan McClure, 24, was arrested without incident when state troopers pulled over his car Thursday, according to state police. State Troopers were tipped off...
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
Police Make Multiple Gun Arrests During Music Video Shoot at Providence Elementary School
Providence police arrested two individuals and apprehended two others, including a juvenile, for allegedly illegally possessing guns — while shooting a music video at a Providence elementary school. About Incident. On Sunday shortly after 11 PM, police said they were made aware that multiple individuals were shooting a music...
Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
Bomb squad responds to Bellingham house fire
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A bomb squad was called to a house fire in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Sunday evening. Firefighters were alerted that there could possibly be hand grenades inside the basement of the home on Farm Street. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, there were reports of explosions...
Police seek West Warwick burglary suspect
The department said the man broke into Victoria's Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.
