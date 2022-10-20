ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ordinance filed to ban NDA's amid allegations against Racing Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong is trying to make sure victims of sexual assault are heard. Chambers- Armstrong filed an ordinance Monday that would ban businesses and nonprofits contracted by the city from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving assault, sexual harassment and discrimination. "They let workplaces...
Beshear details priorities, opportunities for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear laid out several legislative priorities for 2023, and painted an optimistic picture for Kentucky. Beshear came to Louisville to speak with business leaders at the third installment of Greater Louisville Inc.'s Capitol Connection series. The series connects business and political leaders...
Officers seize thousands of fake IDs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time in a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized an overwhelming amount of counterfeit driver's licenses in Louisville. CBP officers discovered 2,265 fraudulent IDs inside an inbound package at Louisville's Port of Entry, according to a press release. On Oct. 12,...
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
Students explore careers in aviation at JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, students at the Academy @ Shawnee had the chance to learn about careers in aviation from professionals working in the field. The school invited in pilots and other aviation professionals for "Girls in Aviation Day," with the goal of getting young women involved in aviation careers.
Southern Indiana donut shop expanding into downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honey Creme Donuts in New Albany is expanding into downtown Louisville. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
