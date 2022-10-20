Read full article on original website
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
New ordinance filed to ban NDA's amid allegations against Racing Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong is trying to make sure victims of sexual assault are heard. Chambers- Armstrong filed an ordinance Monday that would ban businesses and nonprofits contracted by the city from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving assault, sexual harassment and discrimination. "They let workplaces...
Beshear details priorities, opportunities for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear laid out several legislative priorities for 2023, and painted an optimistic picture for Kentucky. Beshear came to Louisville to speak with business leaders at the third installment of Greater Louisville Inc.'s Capitol Connection series. The series connects business and political leaders...
'They deserve the best': Louisville leaders break ground on Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Park expansion into west Louisville is underway. According to a press release, Louisville officials, community leaders and more were at the official groundbreaking of Waterfront Park’s Phase IV expansion into west Louisville Monday. The expansion will add 22 acres to the park between...
Officers seize thousands of fake IDs in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time in a week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seized an overwhelming amount of counterfeit driver's licenses in Louisville. CBP officers discovered 2,265 fraudulent IDs inside an inbound package at Louisville's Port of Entry, according to a press release. On Oct. 12,...
'Is it costly? You better believe it.' Metro Council's jail investigation highlights needed changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, Louisville learned some of the findings from the Metro Council's investigation into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) Tuesday. Metro Council approved this investigation back in February after several people died while in the jail's custody. Since then, a lot has...
'It's about what you give': Master P gets key to city of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper, Master P, was honored on Friday evening for his work done with the city of Louisville and it's youth. Percy Miller was given the key by the Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X . "On behalf of a grateful city, I'm going to...
'We're helping kids get ready': Newest Head Start early childhood education center opens in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The largest Head Start early childhood education center in Jefferson County had its grand opening Monday. The Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (OVEC) invested $1.8 million into the PRP facility. It's their fourth facility in the county, according to a news release. The building can hold up...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
LMPD: 2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit ends in crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit ended with a crash on the Gene Snyder. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said it started just before 3 p.m. near Preston and Caldwell when an officer spotted a vehicle stolen in a carjacking. Police...
Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Southwest Louisville staple Babie Bac'z announces closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community has learned its losing one of its beloved food spots, after Babie Bac’z Good Grill announced its six year run was coming to an end, October 16. The family-owned restaurant opened in a shack off Terry Road and West Pages Lane in 2016,...
JCPS Police confiscate gun at Butler Traditional High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department said it confiscated a gun at Butler Traditional High School from a student. In a letter to parents, Butler Principal William Allen said a student was signing into school late Tuesday morning when office staff noticed a strong odor of marijuana.
Students explore careers in aviation at JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, students at the Academy @ Shawnee had the chance to learn about careers in aviation from professionals working in the field. The school invited in pilots and other aviation professionals for "Girls in Aviation Day," with the goal of getting young women involved in aviation careers.
'They're born without shoes': School report card highlights funding disparities across JCPS, teachers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the release of the Kentucky Department of Education's latest school report card, teachers in the state's biggest school district say their dip in average test scores doesn't tell the whole story. Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) educators tell WHAS11 the scores reflect socioeconomic disparities...
Southern Indiana donut shop expanding into downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Honey Creme Donuts in New Albany is expanding into downtown Louisville. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
'I’m against affordable housing that does not work': Revised Prospect Cove project heads to Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heavily debated affordable housing complex received a long-awaited green light Tuesday evening. In a public hearing, the Metro Planning Commission unanimously approved LDG’s proposal to build a 178-unit housing complex called Prospect Cove off River Road, near the City of Prospect. Prospect residents were...
This October has been one of the driest months in Louisville's history
Thankfully some much needed rain is coming, but it won't be a drought-buster. Drought conditions have once again taken hold across all of Kentucky and Indiana. It might seem hard to believe given the historic floods eastern Kentucky and southern Indiana saw late in the summer, but it’s now gotten very dry.
LMPD investigating after motorcyclist sent to hospital in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane on a collision involving a motorcycle. The...
