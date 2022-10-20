Read full article on original website
Hillsdale College to host third annual Trunk-or-Treat
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30. This free event will be open to families from the greater Hillsdale community. Athletic teams, dorms, fraternities, and sororities will decorate cars and pass out candy to attendees. The event will...
Global Festival returns to MSU Union after 2-years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 2 years, Global Festival makes its return to the MSU Union on Sunday, November 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event seeks to engage students, MSU faculty and staff, and the greater Lansing community of all ages in learning about the many cultures represented by international students at MSU.
Now Desk: Warm start to the week, update on school shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and previews a great start to the weekend. We talk about an update on Ethan Crumbley pleading guilty to 24 charges in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, a shooting at a St. Louis school kills three, and more headlines. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
East Lansing Police, MSU Police form new collaborative team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) have partnered to form the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (P.E.A.C.E.) Team, which will work to address community concerns with long-term solutions on both sides of Grand River Avenue.
BWL set to demolish four structures from Eckert Power Station
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is set to demolish four structures apart from the Eckert Power Station. The three Eckert stacks known in the community as Wynken, Blynken, and Nod are not going to be impacted according to BWL. The planned demolitions will include the water cooling towers, east and west coal handling structures, and the ash silo structure and are scheduled to continue through early 2023.
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
MSU Debate wins tournament at Wayne State University
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Debate team won against Wayne State University (WSU) over the weekend. The debate team consisted of computer science sophomore Ephraim Bennett and political science pre-law and economics junior in the Honors College David Koster. The two beat debate teams from Missouri State University, Samford University, and WSU in the George Ziegelmueller Invitational Tournament, which was hosted by WSU.
Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is undertaking a large-scale cat rescue mission Monday and Tuesday. The shelter said it had been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its large cat overpopulation and has taken in nearly 50 cats. The shelter anticipates it will take in more than 100 cats Monday and Tuesday.
Laingsburg Recyclers to offer candy wrapper recycling
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - You can reduce Halloween waste with the Laingsburg Recyclers. They are teaming up with Rubicon to offer candy wrapper recycling through Nov. in the Laingsburg community. You can find a Trick or Trash box at the Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center (GLR) during recycling drives, the...
Ingham County Health Dept. to host Flu and COVID-19 Clinic
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Flu and COVID-19 booster clinics are coming to the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD). The drive-thru Flu and COVID-19 booster clinic will take place on Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Ingham County Human Services Building parking lot. Vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up with no appointment necessary. Upon arrival, vehicles should enter from the Cedar Street entrance and follow signs to register.
I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
City of Mason issues drinking water warning
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason water system had a drop in pressure and bacterial contamination in an isolated section that may have occurred. The City of Mason advises boiling your water before use. This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify...
One Michigan kid can win an exclusive Thanksgiving experience
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One lucky Michigan kid can win an exclusive Thanksgiving experience. Courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and the Detroit Lions, the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes is now open to enter through Nov. 14 for children of Michigan ages 10 through 18. “We...
Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Eaton Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The house, just off of W Plains Rd, was engulfed in flames as crews worked to put out the fire. Our News 10 crew on scene was able to confirm that the...
In My View: Jeff Hosler was a good hire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazing that Michigan State’s women’s soccer team has already won the regular season league title with much more of the season to play. Ahead is the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament. It is the program’s first regular season title after just winning one total game two years ago.
Oakland County man charged after TikTok video shows him striking child
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 25-year-old John Wesley Hanley III of Flint was charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. A concerned citizen alerted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct....
Mel Tucker speaks ahead of Michigan game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten). While both the Spartans and the Wolverines are coming off of bye weeks, the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) were able to snap a 4-game losing streak with a 34-28 win in double overtime over Wisconsin on Oct. 15.
