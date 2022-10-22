Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant

Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.

The restaurant is hiring both full and part-time positions.

The new location is currently under construction on Mooney Boulevard near Visalia Parkway.

Texas Roadhouse is a locally owned and operated full-service restaurant best known for its hand-cut steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs.

Those interested can apply here

The restaurant is scheduled to open in December.