AJ
8d ago
Flu and Covid shots should never be mandated. They only lessen the symptoms if the vaccine happens to match up the the virus, which even with decades of the flu shot they rarely matched up. The Covid shot is no different. You can get sick and pass it around, but it will NOT keep you from getting sick!
Reply
7
Brian Gain
9d ago
Thank goodness the state is not going to just blindly accept this crap from CDC ..
Reply
15
Terry Shipley
9d ago
They think a lot of students are being home schooled do this and see how many kids attend school
Reply
6
