Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Famous Snow Forecaster Predicts First Big Snowstorm This Weekend In Colorado
There is a gentleman by the name of Joel Gratz that is arguably the greatest snow predictor in Colorado that is predicting the season's first big snowfall for our state this weekend. Sure, we're currently dealing with temperatures in the upper 70's and will be for the next few days...
Grizzly bear knocks over, steps on Washington state hunter in Montana
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado
You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
