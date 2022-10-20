ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
OutThere Colorado

Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain

"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
COLORADO STATE

