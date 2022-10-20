ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Aaron Judge Would Be A Perfect Fit For LA, Cost a Concern

The talk of the 2021 off-season was Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge deciding to not sign an extension heading into the 2022 season and instead bet on himself for a giant contract. 62 home runs, 131 RBI's on a .311 batting average later, Judge is not set to hit the market and become one of the highest paid baseball players of all time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

The Phillies and Astros Share an All-Time Classic History

Were you feeling it too when David Robertson walked two batters in the ninth inning and Ranger Suárez entered in relief? Was it anxiety, a knot in the pit of your stomach? Did you have goosebumps when Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate?. Now draw that feeling out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Calum Scott Is Down to Perform at World Series

If you've been watching the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, either Citizens Bank Park or on TV, you've probably heard these lyrics blasting at the stadium after a Phillies win:. I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh. I'm right over here, why can't you see me? Oh. I'm giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy