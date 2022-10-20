ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded marginally higher, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.09% and 0.02%, respectively. Shares...
NBC Chicago

Single-Bond ETFs May Be the Key to Revolutionize Trading Treasurys

Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN), US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). They're...
AFP

Credit Suisse banking on restructure revamp

New Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, faced with trying to turn around the beleaguered bank following multiple scandals, is set to unveil his strategic road map on Thursday. Credit Suisse already went through a major restructuring under Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive from 2015 to early 2020.
NBC Chicago

Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
NBC Chicago

Hong Kong Markets Rebound Slightly After Plunge, Asia-Pacific Markets Rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong recovered slightly to trade 0.87% higher after falling earlier...
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
NBC Chicago

Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'

The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
NBC Chicago

Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales

Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
NBC Chicago

How Google's Former CEO Eric Schmidt Helped Write A.I. Laws in Washington Without Publicly Disclosing Investments in A.I. Startups

Five months after Schmidt was appointed to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, he made a little-noticed private investment in an initial seed round of financing for a start-up company called Beacon. It was the first of a handful of direct investments he would make in AI start-up companies...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference

Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy