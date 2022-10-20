Read full article on original website
European Markets Set for Flat Open as Investors Watch Earnings, Monetary Policy
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for a flat open on Tuesday as global investors assess the outlook for monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and digest a swathe of corporate earnings. Among the major companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday were HSBC,...
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings
Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded marginally higher, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.09% and 0.02%, respectively. Shares...
Single-Bond ETFs May Be the Key to Revolutionize Trading Treasurys
Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN), US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). They're...
Credit Suisse banking on restructure revamp
New Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, faced with trying to turn around the beleaguered bank following multiple scandals, is set to unveil his strategic road map on Thursday. Credit Suisse already went through a major restructuring under Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive from 2015 to early 2020.
Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
Hong Kong Markets Rebound Slightly After Plunge, Asia-Pacific Markets Rise
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong recovered slightly to trade 0.87% higher after falling earlier...
Inflation Is Dominating the Conversation on Earnings Calls. Here's What Execs Are Saying
About two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings in the first two weeks of the season (Oct. 10-21) had representatives mention inflation, according to a search of conference call transcripts by FactSet. Included among those companies are PepsiCo, Citigroup and Abbott Laboratories. "The environment clearly is still...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
How Google's Former CEO Eric Schmidt Helped Write A.I. Laws in Washington Without Publicly Disclosing Investments in A.I. Startups
Five months after Schmidt was appointed to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, he made a little-noticed private investment in an initial seed round of financing for a start-up company called Beacon. It was the first of a handful of direct investments he would make in AI start-up companies...
Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down' Identity of Hacker Behind $570 Million Crypto Attack, CEO Says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference
Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
