fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building

WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
dcwitness.org

DC Non-Fatal Shootings Mostly Focused in Southeast, Data Shows

According to data from D.C. Witness, the majority of homicides and assaults with a dangerous weapon that occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 took place in Southwest, D.C. D.C. Witness data indicates there have been seven non-fatal shootings in Northwest, D.C. As of Oct. 18, there was one stabbing-related homicide in that area of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery

Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
sungazette.news

Police: Pizza-deliverer robbed, has vehicle stolen

On Oct. 19 at 11:20 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Dickerson Street for a report of an armed robbery. According to police, a man was delivering pizza when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a firearm and demanded his personal belongings and the keys to his vehicles.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

