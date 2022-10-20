Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of hitting, robbing 54-year-old woman at DC Metro station: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect, they say, robbed a 54-year-old woman at a metro station in Northwest, D.C. According to Metro Transit Police (MTPD), the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Columbia Heights Metro station. Police say the suspect hit a 54-year-old woman on...
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center; police on scene
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — One person is injured after a shooting near a shopping center located in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County, Va. Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said the person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body...
Police investigate late-night shooting at Tandoori Nights Bar and Grill in Prince William County
An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.
popville.com
Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday
“MTPD searching for suspect who hit & robbed a woman at Columbia Hgts Stn around 7 p.m. tonight. These crimes cannot be tolerated. Got a tip? DC Crime Solvers offering up to $1K reward for info leading to arrest/indictment.”. “NEW PICS. – MTPD searching for suspect in robbery at Columbia...
arlnow.com
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
fox5dc.com
Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
fox5dc.com
Vehicle slams into DC apartment building leaving some units uninhabitable
WASHINGTON - Several apartment units are uninhabitable after a vehicle slammed into a northeast D.C. building overnight. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block Clermont Drive. Authorities say the vehicle went through the wall of the building. Firefighters put out a fire that started in the...
Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building
WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made. D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because...
Maryland man killed in broad daylight outside of Nationals Park in Washington, DC
Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information following the killing of a 31-year-old Maryland man outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
dcwitness.org
DC Non-Fatal Shootings Mostly Focused in Southeast, Data Shows
According to data from D.C. Witness, the majority of homicides and assaults with a dangerous weapon that occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 took place in Southwest, D.C. D.C. Witness data indicates there have been seven non-fatal shootings in Northwest, D.C. As of Oct. 18, there was one stabbing-related homicide in that area of the city.
WTOP
Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery
Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
sungazette.news
Police: Pizza-deliverer robbed, has vehicle stolen
On Oct. 19 at 11:20 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Dickerson Street for a report of an armed robbery. According to police, a man was delivering pizza when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a firearm and demanded his personal belongings and the keys to his vehicles.
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
Two dead, three hospitalized in crash following police chase in Fredericksburg
Two people were killed and three more were hospitalized following a crash near Lee Hill.
Comments / 2