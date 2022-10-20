Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Twindly Carnival
Friends of Twindly are hosting a Halloween Fundraiser! Participants can purchase tickets for food, games, and activities! Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Please no gore or weapons. There will be carnival games, bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank, balloon stand, and ice skating will be available from 4-6pm. Come on down have a good time!
KFYR-TV
Minot High School janitor honored for his hard work
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some people go above and beyond in the workplace fulfilling more than just their day-to-day responsibilities. One custodian at Minot Central Campus has taken on the role of a janitor, friend, someone to confide in, and an all-around essential part of the Minot High School community.
KFYR-TV
Lyft discounts being offered from October 28 to 31
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Halloween coming up in just a few days, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is encouraging people to stay safe on the roads. They’re offering a $10 discount to take a Lyft ride from October 28 to 31, in an effort to limit impaired driving.
KFYR-TV
UTTC puts the ‘care’ in ‘scaring’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College puts the “care” in “scaring”. Horror on Harmon is located inside an abandoned hospital on the UTTC campus. They’ve been serving up screams and scares since 2001, with all the proceeds going toward student scholarships. But an event like this doesn’t happen without help. Chris Braun has been a perennial volunteer since 2004.
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
