hcplive.com
Dupilumab Improves Pediatric Eczema Symptoms Better than Methotrexate, Cyclosporine
Real-world analysis comparing systemic therapies show dupilumab better improves EASI and quality of life among affected children. Monoclonal antibody dupilumab (Dupixent) provided greater atopic dermatitis symptom improvement while remaining more tolerable among treated pediatric patients compared to methotrexate or cyclosporin in the same population, according to new interim data from the PEDISTAD trial.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
hcplive.com
Jordan Axelrad, MD, MPH: The State of IBD Care at ACG
The approval of risankizumab represents the first IL-23 approved for IBD. With the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the first interleukin-23 (IL-23) medication approved for patients with ulcerative colitis,there may be a new wave of drug development for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Many...
hcplive.com
Prevalence of Prechoroidal Cleft Reported in Caucasian nAMD Patients
The study data show prechoroidal cleft was found in 15% of Caucasian nAMD patients treated with anti-VEGF injections and was related to greater retinal and PED height. Eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) saw a significant correlation between the development of prechoroidal cleft and higher baseline central subfield foveal thickness (CSFT) and the presence of multi-layered pigment epithelial detachment (PED).
hcplive.com
Advances to Alopecia Areata Treatment and Diagnostics
Brett King, MD, PhD, explains the altered screening and care strategies for patients following baricitinib's approval. With the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of baricitinib for alopecia areata earlier this year, dermatologists now have what one expert described as “the goal” for treating the common hair-loss condition.
hcplive.com
Malnutrition Results in Worse Outcomes for C Difficile Patients
In data presented during ACG, investigators found patients with malnutrition and CDI had higher mortality and increased hospitals costs compared to those without malnutrition. Patients with Clostridium difficile infections (CDI) who also are malnourished are at an increased risk of a number of negative outcomes, including higher mortality, increased hospital lengths of stay, and higher costs.
hcplive.com
High-Dose Maintenance Upadacitinib Lengthens UC Remissions
A 30 mg dose of upadacitinib led to a 1 month longer clinical remission and approximately 20% of patients had less severe disease at 52 weeks, when compared with a 15 mg dose for patients with active ulcerative colitis. Treatment with a 30 mg daily maintenance dose of upadacitinib (Rinvoq)...
hcplive.com
New ACG Confirms Bezlotoxumab is Effective Treating rCDI
Bezlotoxumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. New data continues to show bezlotoxumab can be a safe and effective choice in preventing recurrence after initial Clostridium difficile infections (CDI) episodes. A team, led by...
