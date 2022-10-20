ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown High School holds mock city council meeting

By Riley Holsinger
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown’s City Council regularly holds meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month, but this week the council chambers featured some young and potential future members of local government.

Students at Morgantown High School experienced their own mock City Council meeting at the Morgantown Public Safety Building. Students played different roles within a local government and even voted on fake ordinances.

Students at Morgantown High School learn more about the local government system (WBOY – Image)

Some believe this is a valuable opportunity for students.

“It’s really important for kids to learn about how their local government operates especially since a lot of them being in high school are going on the age of 18 and are young voters,” teacher and city council member Joseph Abu-Ghannam said. “I wish this was something offered to me as a kid to get a hands-on experience.

Students that received that experience were in grades 9-12.

