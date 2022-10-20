Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Ryen Russillo on the Lakers’ and 76ers’ Slow Starts
Logan and Raja are joined by Ryen Russillo in his Real Ones debut to discuss Westbrook and the Lakers’ early-season struggles (2:00). Later, they unpack the 76ers’ issues after they also fell to 0-3 on the season (30:10). Things come to a close as they quickly examine the early success of Kristaps Porzingis, the Jazz, and the Trail Blazers (42:00).
The Ringer
UFC 280 Reaction
Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer reaction and analysis to one of the biggest fight cards of 2022. Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS) Alfa Romeo F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas. Plus, Slow News NFL and College Picks. The Latest. ‘The Edge’ With Bill...
The Ringer
Week 7 Top Five Bets
It’s been a rough few weeks, but an undeterred Raheem Palmer returns to share his top five bets and favorite teaser legs for the Week 7 slate. NFL, NBA, and MLB Roundup. Plus, New Releases and Mailbag. Mike and Jesse discuss struggling QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady,...
The Ringer
Bears-Patriots Preview
JJ and Raheem open by previewing the 2022 World Series and the Phillies’ improbable run. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and the Patriots and making their picks. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
The Ringer
Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS)
Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the shocking ending from the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Alfa Romeo F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas. Plus, Slow News NFL and College Picks. The Latest. ‘The Edge’ With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan. Bill and van revisit the...
The Ringer
‘The Edge’ With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan
Danny, Danny, and Craig discuss which running backs, wideouts, and tight ends to pick up this week. NFL, NBA, and MLB Roundup. Plus, New Releases and Mailbag. Mike and Jesse discuss struggling QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, and standout NBA rookies. James Corden Banned From Balthazar, Olivia Wilde...
The Ringer
Phillies Win! Game 3 NLCS Reaction.
From the Jean Segura game to how Rob Thompson managed the bullpen, Sheil Kapadia offers five takeaways from the Phillies’ Game 3 NLCS win over the Padres. The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!. The Latest. ‘Andor’ Episodes 1-6 Catchup and Episode 7 Deep...
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 10 Reactions
The time has come for Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin to give their instant reactions to the explosive season finale of the first season of House of the Dragon. Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS) The Latest. ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer Reactions...
Comments / 0