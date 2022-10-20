Logan and Raja are joined by Ryen Russillo in his Real Ones debut to discuss Westbrook and the Lakers’ early-season struggles (2:00). Later, they unpack the 76ers’ issues after they also fell to 0-3 on the season (30:10). Things come to a close as they quickly examine the early success of Kristaps Porzingis, the Jazz, and the Trail Blazers (42:00).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO