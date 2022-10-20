ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Social Media Blasts Blown Replay Call In Wisconsin Game

Replay is supposed to get things right. Most fans happily welcome a small delay if it means the correct call is made during the game. The Wisconsin Badgers face the Purdue Boilermakers today, and one call on the field went to replay. The refs got it wrong a second time when the decision came down. Social media went on to blast the blown replay call in the Wisconsin game.
MADISON, WI
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAFB

LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022. Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m. Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5; Louisiana 3-3 The Arkansas State Red Wolves haven't won a game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since Oct. 19 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Red Wolves will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Cajun Field at 5 p.m. ET. Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
JONESBORO, AR
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Wide Receiver Jaray Jenkins

For the last few years, it seems like Jaray Jenkins always has the answer. From the little kid chasing his older brother around a football field, to drowning in darkness as a senior in high school, to scoring game-winning touchdowns and dancing in the end zone, he has always found the answer.
BATON ROUGE, LA

