Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout
We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers. Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA Week 8 of the 2022 season
Here are Louisiana high school football scores from Week 8 of the LHSAA 2022 season:. Ascension Catholic 60, Covenant Christian Academy 7. Westminster Christian (LAF) 14, Lafayette Renaissance 6.
Yardbarker
Social Media Blasts Blown Replay Call In Wisconsin Game
Replay is supposed to get things right. Most fans happily welcome a small delay if it means the correct call is made during the game. The Wisconsin Badgers face the Purdue Boilermakers today, and one call on the field went to replay. The refs got it wrong a second time when the decision came down. Social media went on to blast the blown replay call in the Wisconsin game.
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022. Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m. Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
Look: LSU Defender Hauls In Impressive One-Handed Interception
LSU safety Joe Foucha knows how to make a big play when it matters most. With Ole Miss threatening to take the lead in the third quarter of this Saturday's game, Foucha intercepted a pass from Jaxson Dart in the end zone. Foucha didn't just come up with a clutch...
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5; Louisiana 3-3 The Arkansas State Red Wolves haven't won a game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since Oct. 19 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Red Wolves will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Cajun Field at 5 p.m. ET. Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Yardbarker
Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse: 'Maybe' one SEC coach can beat me in H-O-R-S-E
Vanderbilt basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse knows a thing or two about basketball, and it's not just the mental aspect of the game either. If you're too young to remember, take a look at this list of accomplishments from Stackhouse:. Drafted third overall out of North Carolina by the Philadelphia...
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Yardbarker
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Making the Grade: How did Ole Miss fare in its loss at LSU?
The grades reflected the performance by Ole Miss in its first loss of the season at the hands of an LSU team that dominated the game.
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Wide Receiver Jaray Jenkins
For the last few years, it seems like Jaray Jenkins always has the answer. From the little kid chasing his older brother around a football field, to drowning in darkness as a senior in high school, to scoring game-winning touchdowns and dancing in the end zone, he has always found the answer.
Comments / 0