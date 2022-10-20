Read full article on original website
Halloween Weekend Forecast: No tricks in the weather for Chicago
CHICAGO — We’ve seen all kinds of trick or treat weather around Chicagoland over the years. Snow, rain, hail, clouds, sun, cold, and warmth — all of that is possible on the holiday that also marks the halfway point of the fall season. But this year looks...
Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 70s with scattered showers
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Monday with breezy conditions. Still mild with a slight chance of showers. Winds: S 10-20 G40 mph. High 75. Cloudy skies tonight with mild conditions. Rain developing overnight. WindsL SSE 10-20 mph. Low near 60. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center...
The Climate Prediction Center released its Winter Outlook
On Thursday, the CPC officially released its outlook for the 2022-23 Winter season. Based on many factors including an ongoing La Niña in the equatorial Pacific, and a vast area of abnormally warm water in the north Pacific, the CPC is forecasting below normal temps from the Pacific NW, across the northern Plains, to the western Great Lakes. Above normal temps are expected across the southern U.S from California to the Carolinas and extending along the East Coast to southern New England. Implications for the Chicago area:The Chicago area lies just outside the region of below normal temps, within a belt where readings are forecast to average near normal. The position and orientation of expected below and above normal belts lends credence to a forecast of above normal precipitation across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The mean jet stream position would lie in the transition zone (belt of near normal temps) between abnormal cold and abnormal warmth. This further suggests a mean storm track that would favor an above normal snowfall season.
Diners flock to Tavern on Rush as moved-up closing date nears
CHICAGO — It’s the last weekend a popular Chicago restaurant will be open. Nice weather for the final weekend of Tavern on Rush was the backdrop for packed outdoor seating as guests enjoyed food, drinks, and good vibes at Tavern on Rush, now closing for good on Wednesday. Loyal customers say they were disheartened to learn the end was coming much sooner than expected.
Lunchbreak: Edamame & Green Pea Kebab
EDAMAME & GREEN PEA KEBAB, YUBA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO PACHADI. Blanch the edamame and green peas for 2 minutes in boiling water, shock them in ice water, drain and blend them into a coarse mixture. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion, garlic, ginger and green chili for 2-3...
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
WGN-TV to air ‘WGN Films: Forecast — A Fragile Climate’
CHICAGO – October 24, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Forecast – A Fragile Climate,” a half-hour special on climate change hosted by WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. The special premieres Friday, November 4 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and […]
Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals
CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
Early voting expands throughout Illinois Monday
CHICAGO — Early voting opens across the state of Illinois Monday until election day November 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open and if you are a Chicago resident, you can vote at any early voting site no matter what ward you live in but voters must cast their ballot at their home […]
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
When grandma was a mobster: The inside story of ‘The Black Widow’
The history of the Chicago mob is largely dominated by men. Imagine growing up in Chicago and one day finding out your grandmother was a key player for The Outfit. In this segment for Backstory, Larry Potash meets the Nitto family, who’s ancestor, the late Annette Nitto, was a crucial figure in the Capone-era and beyond.
Skeletal remains found by a duck hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter immediately […]
Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer
CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
Woman charged with fatally stabbing man inside West Side home
The offender was arrested moments after the stabbing, police said.
Man dies after being hit by car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A man was killed after being hit by a car in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, a man was crossing the street at the 3200 block of West 51st Street around 4:16 a.m. when someone driving a sedan struck him with the car. The man was pronounced dead […]
Boy, 15, critical in Englewood drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. The boy was outside at the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue around 6:53 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him, and an unidentified individual fired shots. According to officials, the boy was...
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
