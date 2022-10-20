LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO