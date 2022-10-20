Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV over weekend in Fishers
A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon in Fishers, according to the Fishers Police Department.
1 dead in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
1 dead after train hits car in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
Police promise to take action against trail drivers
Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
'Nothing stopping them from doing it' | Cars caught driving on Monon Trail
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a lot to see on the Monon Trail, but headlights shouldn’t be one of them. In the last month, pedestrians and bicyclists say drivers are taking dangerous shortcuts on the pedestrian trail, despite blinking lights and signs. “There is nothing protecting the lane and...
I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
Police: Detroit man arrested for 'numerous' Kokomo catalytic converter thefts
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a Detroit man believed to be behind multiple catalytic converter thefts in central Indiana. Michael Bates, 36, was arrested in Detroit on Sunday. Kokomo police said a warrant was issued for his arrest after an investigation into catalytic converter thefts earlier this month. According...
High speed chase ends in collision
A Lafayette woman allegedly fleeing from police slammed into the rear of a passing truck while going over 100 miles per hour on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office press release. Shalontee Smith, 47, reportedly fled from police when they tried to stop her on...
Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
New Castle man killed in motorcycle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, New Castle EMS drove upon a motorcycle crash that had occurred sometime earlier. Paramedics discovered a motorcycle left the roadway in a curve, crashing and flipping several times.
Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station near 30th Street and Post Road. […]
Man shot multiple times, killed inside his northeast side apartment, police say
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead.
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
All lanes open after 2 crashes shut down portion of I-70 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Two crashes along I-70 in west-central Indiana backed up traffic for hours Saturday. There was a serious multi-vehicle crash with injuries at around 4:20 p.m. on I-70 eastbound near the 49-mile marker, which is east of Cloverdale near the Morgan County line. Within minutes of...
Multi-vehicle crash in Mooresville causing delays
A multi-car accident in Mooresville is causing significant delays. According to the Mooresville Police Department, 7 cars are involved in a wreck in the area of State Road 144 and Centenary Road.
