theavtimes.com
Workshops continue this week for Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host round two of workshops for the Sustainable Transportation Plan. Local residents are invited to attend one of three upcoming community workshop opportunities, which will focus on potential strategies to improve traffic safety and reduce greenhouse gases. — Workshop #1 (Virtual), Wednesday,...
Parents in Arvin protest bullying at Arvin High School
The anti-bullying protest follows a viral video showing a special-needs student being bullied. Arvin High School says the behavior seen in the video will not be tolerated on campus.
theavtimes.com
Last day For LA County residents to register online for upcoming election
Monday, Oct. 24, is the deadline for Los Angeles County residents to register online to vote in November’s general election. Election information is available from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office at lavote.gov. Eligible voters must register before midnight to be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot. County...
Community outraged after video surfaces of special needs student bullied in Kern County
Video recorded at Arvin High School in Kern County, California shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut. A family member told KTLA’s sister station, KGET, the victim has special needs. The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other students are […]
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale opening Oct. 28
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Palmdale location this Friday with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steve Hofbauer. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the new store, located at 39258 10th Street West. Doors will officially open at 7 a.m.
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 2,598 new COVID cases, 28 deaths, since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Monday, Oct. 24, reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, down slightly from the 392 reported Saturday.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A street vendor selling balloons was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital Wednesday night,… Read more "Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale"
foxla.com
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Sheriff's department investigates body found on Azusa road
An investigation was underway today after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
