Palmdale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theavtimes.com

Workshops continue this week for Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host round two of workshops for the Sustainable Transportation Plan. Local residents are invited to attend one of three upcoming community workshop opportunities, which will focus on potential strategies to improve traffic safety and reduce greenhouse gases. — Workshop #1 (Virtual), Wednesday,...
PALMDALE, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
theavtimes.com

Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale opening Oct. 28

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Palmdale location this Friday with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steve Hofbauer. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the new store, located at 39258 10th Street West. Doors will officially open at 7 a.m.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County reports 2,598 new COVID cases, 28 deaths, since Saturday

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Monday, Oct. 24, reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, down slightly from the 392 reported Saturday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA

