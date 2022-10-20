Read full article on original website
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Is Chicago Ready For The General Election? Primary Polling Problems Cast Shadow on City's Voting
From the mass resignations of poll workers to polling locations opening late or not at all, Chicago is facing questions over whether it has the infrastructure necessary for a smooth voting day this November. And while Illinois and Chicago are not experiencing the kinds of voting issues seen elsewhere across...
‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago
Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince. "The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show. The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple...
2 Chicago Museums Offer Unique Experiences Fit for Halloween
If you're looking to do something for Halloween, there are plenty of options in Chicago, including two museums that offer rather different experiences. If you are intrigued by horror and not afraid to learn about gory details, chances are you might like the Medieval Torture Museum, which opened last winter at 177 N. State St.
Duck Hunter Discovers Human Remains in NW Indiana
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a marshy area in Griffith, Indiana, early Saturday after a duck hunter came upon partial human remains, authorities said. At approximately 7 a.m., a waterfowl hunter was searching for a downed duck in an area near Cline Avenue and River Drive when the individual saw what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of of clothing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
3 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at Illegal Street Race, Chicago Police
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a street racing incident early Sunday in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, according to police. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Street, where approximately 100 cars had gathered, Chicago police said. Two 20-year-old men and an...
Witness Describes Scene Where 5 Shot During Illegal Street Race in Brighton Park
Chicago police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to the city's Brighton Park community for reports of a massive car caravan. They arrived to find roughly 100 cars and people taking over the intersection of Kedzie and Archer avenues, with drivers drifting and doing donuts. Then, shots rang out. Five...
Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game
Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football. Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at...
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
voting problems
NBC 5 Investigates found hundreds of poll workers resigned in the days leading up to Chicago’s primary day election this year, leading to some precincts opening late or not at all. Could it happen again?
CPD Searching For Suspect Who Hid in USPS Van, Attempted to Assault Mail Carrier
As the number of assaults and robberies on letter carriers in the Chicago area continues to rise, police have released enhanced surveillance video of the suspect who they say on Saturday in the city's Little Village neighborhood hid inside a U.S. Postal Service van and then attempted to sexually assault the van's letter carrier.
Woman Claims Hair Straightener Caused Uterine Cancer, Files Lawsuit in Chicago
Thirty-two-year-old Jenny Mitchell had been using chemical hair relaxers and straighteners for more than two decades by the time of her diagnosis of uterine cancer. After a full hysterectomy, she said she is now experiencing menopause. On Friday, Mitchell filed a lawsuit against L'Oreal, USA, one of a number of...
Man Shot, Killed Inside Hallway of Irving Park Apartment Building
A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said. He stepped...
Man Charged After Crash Into Chatham Bus Stop Kills 1, Injures 3 Others
A man whose car veered from a road and struck a bus stop has been charged with killing one person and injuring three others Sunday in Chatham on the South Side. Troy Shumpert, 32, is accused of killing a man and injuring three others about 11:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Boy, 8, Dies After Being Shot in the Head Inside Douglas Apartment, Chicago Police Say
An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in the Douglas community on Chicago's South Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600 of South Rhodes Avenue. According to police, the victim was inside a residence with other...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Barack Obama Jokes About Not Wanting to Host Packers at White House
Obama jokes not wanting to host Packers at White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In October of 2011, then-President Barack Obama invited the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears to the White House for a visit. The '85 Bears trip to the White House was canceled due to the...
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Faces Opt-Out Decision With Yankees
Former Cubs 1B Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?. Rizzo's season ended Sunday when the Astros...
