Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Museums Offer Unique Experiences Fit for Halloween

If you're looking to do something for Halloween, there are plenty of options in Chicago, including two museums that offer rather different experiences. If you are intrigued by horror and not afraid to learn about gory details, chances are you might like the Medieval Torture Museum, which opened last winter at 177 N. State St.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Duck Hunter Discovers Human Remains in NW Indiana

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a marshy area in Griffith, Indiana, early Saturday after a duck hunter came upon partial human remains, authorities said. At approximately 7 a.m., a waterfowl hunter was searching for a downed duck in an area near Cline Avenue and River Drive when the individual saw what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of of clothing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
GRIFFITH, IN
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game

Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football. Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

voting problems

NBC 5 Investigates found hundreds of poll workers resigned in the days leading up to Chicago’s primary day election this year, leading to some precincts opening late or not at all. Could it happen again?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Killed Inside Hallway of Irving Park Apartment Building

A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said. He stepped...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access

WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn

Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

