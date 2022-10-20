Report: Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid frustrations over role

New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore. Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The saga between the New York Jets and wide receiver Elijah Moore has taken another turn.

After being excused from practice on Thursday following a set of cryptic tweets regarding his lack of involvement in the team's offense, Moore reportedly wants out of New York.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Moore has asked the Jets for a trade. However, per Rapoport's source, the Jets do not plan to move the disgruntled wideout.

The 22-year-old was excused from Thursday's practice for "a family matter," according to head coach Robert Saleh, as SNY's Connor Hughes reported. However, sources indicated that Moore's absence was "football-related" and that he had expressed his "unhappiness" with the team after being targeted only once in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

With all the drama surrounding the 4-2 Jets, starting quarterback Zach Wilson stepped up and threw his support behind Moore when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"We love him, I know how important he is to this team," Wilson told reporters on Thursday. "We're going to do everything we can. We're winning games, we're having a lot of fun. All we can do is keep learning and growing and letting him know that I need him."

Moore has been targeted only 29 times through six games, recording 16 catches for 203 yards.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi, Moore has compiled 59 receptions for 741 yards and five touchdowns over 17 career games with the Jets.