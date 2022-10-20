ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WV

WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Trevor Dean Williams, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers reportedly responded to Williams’ Huntington home after a home alarm alerted 911 on May 19, 2022. An officer observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia, which included a […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek...
CRUM, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Three people accused of defacing Logan County church arrested

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies arrested three people Friday following multiple reports of vandalism in Logan County. Stephanie Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson have been charged with conspiracy and destruction of property, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire being investigated as suspicious

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
HUNTINGTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

13 arrested following drug probe in Louisa

LOUISA — Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt said that a joint investigation on Lackey Avenue led to the arrest of 13 people on Thursday. Fugitt said in a release that officers were following up on complaints from the community and had been conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking for several months.
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Williamson, WV man arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation. They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation. Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum. Hatcher is being […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
HUNTINGTON, WV

