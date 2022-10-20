No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog. On Saturday, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the "Don't Worry Darling" director's Golden Retriever Gordon, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.

