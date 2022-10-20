Read full article on original website
Megyn Kelly Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Megyn Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. She was 58. Kelly, 51, shared the news during the opening segment of her podcast on Monday. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," she shared. "My sister died, she was 58, her name...
Emmy-Winning Actor Leslie Jordan Dies at 67
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on "American Horror Story" and becoming a social media star during the pandemic, has died at the age of 67, his spokesman confirmed. Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool...
Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Issues Statement After Nanny's Remarks
No need to call Sherlock Bones to solve the mystery of the whereabouts of Olivia Wilde's dog. On Saturday, the Los Angeles-based rescue organization MaeDay Rescue issued a statement to "set the record straight" about what happened to the "Don't Worry Darling" director's Golden Retriever Gordon, who she had adopted from the group. They confirmed what Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny alleged in a Daily Mail interview—that the actress sent her pet to live with her dog walker—and explained the reason behind the decision.
‘Black Adam' Tallies $67 Million in Domestic Debut, First Film Opening Since July to Top $50 Million
Warner Bros.' latest DC Extended Universe film "Black Adam" tallied $67 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It is the first film since Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" to top $50 million during its debut. Premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema and large format...
