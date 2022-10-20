ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

National Average Gas Prices Drop, Local Prices Remain Flat

Prices at the gas pump are continuing to fall nationwide, but local prices have not changed much over the past week. AAA reported Monday that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.79, down 10 cents from one week ago. Meanwhile, New York State's average decreased by a penny to $3.67, and Chautauqua County's average price per gallon is $3.81, down slightly from last week. One year ago, the national and state averages were $3.39 and $3.53, respectively. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows that gas demand increased slightly, though it remains lower than last year at this time.
Officials Cut the Ribbon on New Outdoor Store in Cassadaga

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new 8,200-square-foot hunting and fishing store in Cassadaga. Several dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony at Valley Outdoors at the corner of Route 60 and High Street in the village. County Executive P.J. Wendel says the store features fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment geared towards local outdoorspeople...
Waterkeeper, Town of Niagara, protects & restores forested wetland site, improves flooding, water quality issues along Cayuga Creek

Over $2,200,000 project over a decade in the making has been funded by DEC, Love Canal Trustees, NYPA, NFWF, Coors Seltzer ‘Change the Course’ partnership, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Article and photo submitted by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, in partnership with the Town of Niagara,...
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
City Puts NYS On Notice for Over Washington Street Road Reconstruction Project

Construction on Washington Street will not be completed this season. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city received notice from New York State on the status of the project, “And, as a response to that, Jeff (Lehman) and his team have formally put the state on notice for the current state of the road, the curbs, and other issues. We have sent them written notification of defect. We’ve asked them to take care of those items because there’s going to be a huge issue with not only plowing but mobility and access and others to the various areas.”
Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree

A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
Pat McGee Memorial Dog Walk Slated for Sunday

The Lakeshore Humane Society will be hosting its 18th annual Pat McGee Memorial Dog Walk on Sunday. Registration begins at 10:00 AM, and the walk will start at 10:30 AM from the organization's adoption center at 431 East Chestnut Street in Dunkirk. A new feature for this year's walk is a costume parade, with participants getting the option of dressing their dog, their self, or both in costume. Registration for the walk is $22 and includes a shirt and goodie bag. This event is named in honor of the late New York State Senator Pat McGee, who worked to fight animal cruelty and supported Buster's Law, also known as the Felony Animal Cruelty Law.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Fredonia Man Dies in Car Crash in Town of Pomfret

New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in the town of Pomfret. Police say 41-year old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was speeding on Route 20 when the car went off the road on a curve, striking a fence and tree stump, before overturning multiple times. Daniels was...
Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover

A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
