Texts show Secretary of State’s wife scold former senator over pushing voter fraud lies

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is confirming a series of angry 2020 texts from Brad Raffensperger’s wife to then Sen. Kelly Loeffler are accurate.

Tricia Raffensperger condemned Loeffler for calling for her husband’s resignation and blaming her for threats against her family.

Loeffler joined former President Donald Trump and others in condemning Brad Raffensperger for following the laws of the state of Georgia.

Raffensperger admitted later he and his wife got death threats.

And on Nov. 9, 2020, Tricia Raffensperger texted Loeffler saying she didn’t appreciate it.

Her husband’s office confirmed the texts from Raffensperger to Loeffler are real.

“Never did I think you were the kind of person to unleash such hate and fury on someone in political office of the same party,” Raffensperger told Loeffler.

Days earlier, Loeffler joined then Sen. David Perdue in condemning Brad Raffensperger for not doing more to overturn Georgia’s elections in Trump’s favor.

Tricia Raffensperger let Loeffler know that was not appreciated.

“My family and I am being personally besieged by people threatening our lives,” Raffensperger wrote. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family … you do not deserve to be in elected office.”

These texts happened at roughly the same time in 2020 that the Secretary of State’s Office and election workers were getting threats from people convinced there had been massive voter fraud across Georgia — something multiple investigations proved didn’t happen.

“Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has got to stop,” Gabe Sterling with the Secretary of State’s Office said at the time.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Loeffler’s spokesperson didn’t deny the texts but thought the timing of their leak was suspicious.

“The liberal media are being weaponized by criminal elements on the left to promote unverified content in a desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.”

Veteran political consultant Fred Hicks has worked on Republican and Democratic campaigns.

He also thinks the timing of their release is no coincidence but thinks they could actually help both Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Democrats.

“These text messages time at this point, again, put Donald Trump at the center and the heart of Georgia elections, and that can only benefit Georgia Democrats,” Hicks said.

The released texts also referred to Loeffler in Congress at this point, and to efforts revolving around allegations of voter fraud.

Channel 2 Action News has not been able to independently confirm the veracity of those claims.

©2022 Cox Media Group