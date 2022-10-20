ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Officer cleared of wrongdoing in March police shooting, while injured man is sentenced to probation

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFzyv_0igvzTwq00

A Milwaukee man who police say pointed a gun at an officer before being shot in March received a 15-month probation sentence Thursday.

Originally charged with a felony count of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty to two lesser misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and operating a firearm with a controlled substance.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Michael J. Hanrahan stayed a 12-month sentence in the House of Corrections in favor of 15 months of probation. He said he was encouraged by Dekeyser’s lack of a previous criminal history, his admission of wrongdoing and his efforts to receive treatment for mental health issues in the months since the incident without a court order.

“Given the agitated state you were in that day, it’s just lucky no one else was shot and it wasn’t worse,” Hanrahan said.

Dekeyser was shot by police March 5 after officers responded to the 4800 block of North 19th Street, near Lincoln Park, for a report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm. After meeting him at the front door, police said he chambered a round into a gun before moving it in their direction, prompting one officer to fire twice, injuring Dekeyser.

Dekeyser’s attorney, Patrick Brady, said his client experienced a mental health crisis that night and at one point consumed marijuana. Prosecutors agreed with Brady when he said his client never intended to point or shoot the weapon at police but still expressed concern over the way he handled the gun.

The officer who fired, Leon Burns, was cleared of wrongdoing by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. In a letter explaining his decision, District Attorney John Chisholm said Dekeyser gave a “lengthy cooperative” statement to police after the incident, which was similar to Burns’ recounting.

Chisholm argued the agreed facts provide a reasonable basis for Burns to act in self-defense even if Dekeyser had no intention of pointing the gun at Burns.

Police said at the time of the incident that Burns was 28 years old, with more than nine years of experience as an officer. He has returned to full duty, police said Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint and police body cam footage:

At 11:35 p.m. March 5, Dekeyser’s wife reported she feared for her safety while her husband armed himself with a gun and began “tearing up the house,” according to police.

When police arrived, the wife told officers Dekeyser never threatened her directly and was mostly concerned he would harm himself, but because he cocked the weapon as they argued and cut power to the house, she felt unsafe.

Officers then knocked on the front door, which officers could see through. Dekeyser appeared suddenly on the other end, but his movements were obscured in body camera footage by other objects. Officers later said they saw Dekeyser chamber a round into the gun and move it in their direction.

The officers yelled for Dekeyser to put his hands in the air, but after three seconds, one officer fired twice and injured Dekeyser. Police said a firearm with a round in the chamber was later recovered.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

