BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
New British PM Rishi Sunak is richer than King Charles III. How wealthy is he and where did it come from?
Rishi Sunak and his wife have a combined net worth of more than $800 million—making him the richest person to ever become Prime Minister of the U.K.
BBC
Russia accused of sabotaging Ukraine water pipe to Mykolaiv
For six months, homes in Ukraine's southern coastal city of Mykolaiv have been without clean drinking water. Military and UN experts have told a BBC investigation they believe Russian forces deliberately cut off the water supply last April. Satellite imagery and data suggest the pipeline to the city was deliberately...
BBC
Mother calls for new law on restraint in schools
A mother whose son was physically restrained at a special school when he was 11 is launching plans for a new law in his name. Calum Morrison, now 23, has learning disabilities, autism and epilepsy. His mother Beth said Calum was still traumatised more than a decade later by how...
BBC
Prices of pasta, tea, chips and cooking oil soar
The price of pasta, tea, chips and cooking oil has soared, according to new data, with vegetable oil going up by 65% in a year. Overall, the price of budget food in supermarkets rose by 17% in the year to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It comes...
