ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Football Reveals SMU Uniform Combo

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRzyY_0igvzNti00

Charles McClelland faked out the camera a few times.

CINCINNATI — UC football is searching for its 19th-straight victory and a program win record for Luke Fickell in some clean threads.

Check out running back Charles McClelland rocking a black helmet, white jersey, and black pants.

The contest kicks off this Saturday at noon ET on ESPN . You can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Watch: UC's Jowon Briggs on His Bye Week Routine, His Strong 2022 Showing, Technique Tweaks

Watch: UC DL Coach Walt Stewart on Being Back at UC, Syncing the Front Seven, and More

The Athletic Names Multiple Bearcats to Midseason All-American Lists

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Luke Fickell: Bye Week Came at 'Pretty Good Time'

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Posting Historic Numbers Early Into NFL Career

UC Moves to No. 19 in AP Poll, Stays at No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

UC Football First-Half Grades

AAC Coaches Project UC as Top-Three Team; David Dejulius Named Preseason All-AAC

UC Football First-Half Turning Points

Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint

Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Four-Star Teammates

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Commits to UC

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win

After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin

HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School. The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.
HAMILTON, OH
AdWeek

Steven Albritton Moves to Mornings for WLWT in Cincinnati

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WLWT anchor Steven Albritton is moving to the morning newscast for the Hearst owned NBC affiliate. He’ll co anchor alongside Kelly Rippin...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
CINCINNATI, OH
theshadowleague.com

Another Case Of Tragic, Senseless Gun Violence | Popular Youth Football Coach Murdered After Practice In Front Of Players

Jermaine Knox, 37, a youth football coach in Cincinnati, was gunned down outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night according to reports. It is unclear what led to the shooting. But practice had just concluded when someone opened fire with a gun. Knox died at the scene, and another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. None of the children were injured.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
AdWeek

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Here's one way to celebrate 100 years of Cincinnati chili

Cincinnati chili turns 100 this year. The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is marking the occasion by bringing current chili parlor owners together. Why the library? As they say in real estate — location, location, location. "It's not probably a fact that a lot of folks know: Empress...
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy