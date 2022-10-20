UC Football Reveals SMU Uniform Combo

Charles McClelland faked out the camera a few times.

CINCINNATI — UC football is searching for its 19th-straight victory and a program win record for Luke Fickell in some clean threads.

Check out running back Charles McClelland rocking a black helmet, white jersey, and black pants.

The contest kicks off this Saturday at noon ET on ESPN . You can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

