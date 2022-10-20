Read full article on original website
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
A conservative group just asked the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness, saying it is 'critical' the relief is halted this week
A Wisconsin conservative group is escalating their request to block student-debt relief to the Supreme Court after being struck down by a lower court.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court declines to halt Biden student loan debt relief after Wisconsin taxpayers sue
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up a lawsuit filed by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers who asked to halt the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program. An emergency request was filed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett just days after the administration began accepting applications for the program,...
Court pauses Biden student loan forgiveness plan
(The Center Square) – Americans hoping for thousands of dollars in student loans to be lopped off their ledgers will have to wait a bit longer to see if it will happen. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loans, an election-year plan the administration said would start as soon as next week.
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states, multiple outlets reported.
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP for hypocrisy on student debt loan relief: ‘Who in the hell do they think they are?’
Joe Biden blasted Republican opposition to his student debt relief programme, calling out by name several GOP critics who had seen millions of dollars in pandemic loans forgiven.“I don’t want to hear it from Maga Republican officials,” Mr Biden said during a speech at the historically black Delaware State University in Dover on Friday. The president said Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband had more than over $180,000 in business loans forgiven in the Paycheck Protection Programme. “(Greene) said it’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle-class Americans.”He went on to say Florida GOP lawmaker...
Courthouse News Service
Federal judge dismisses Republican challenge to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a bid by several Republican states to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey, a George W. Bush appointee, entered the 19-page decision finding the six states lacked standing, eight days after a two-hour hearing.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness application officially opened on Monday. Here’s how to apply
The Biden administration’s application for student loan forgiveness is officially open. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022. Eligible borrowers, among them hundreds of thousands of Mississippians, could see their balances erased within four to six weeks if they apply today, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the federal agency overseeing the plan.
Graham asks Supreme Court to block his testimony in Georgia election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to shield him from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham’s request comes a day after a lower appeals court refused to halt his testimony before a Fulton County,...
U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs
Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions.
