Joy Smith
4d ago
good..now go tell the nice people why you felt the Georgia election was any of your business, Ma'am
Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report
Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report
Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Marjorie Taylor Greene deceptively tells Trump rally that Democrat 'killings' of Republicans have already started
Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a rally for Donald Trump in Michigan on Saturday night. A video shows her accusing Democrats of murdering Republicans, saying the "killings" have already begun. She referenced two local stories, neither of which appear to back the claim that Republicans are being hunted down. Rep....
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce, saying in court docs that marriage was 'irretrievably broken'
In his petition, Perry Greene wrote that he and the congresswoman had been in a "bona-fide state of separation" before he filed the papers in Georgia.
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Trump is hesitant to campaign for scandal-hit candidate Herschel Walker, CNN reported. Per The Daily Beast, Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion despite wanting abortions banned. Walker's own son has criticized his campaign and alleged that he abused his mom. Former President Donald Trump is reluctant to...
