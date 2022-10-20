ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 6

Joy Smith
4d ago

good..now go tell the nice people why you felt the Georgia election was any of your business, Ma'am

Reply(1)
3
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
