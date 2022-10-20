Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton’s Status vs. 76ers

Will Khris Middleton and others play against the 76ers on Thursday night?

Following a loss against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will return to their home court on Thursday to host the Milwaukee Bucks for the second matchup of the year.

This year, the Sixers started the 2022-2023 season fully healthy. Although they have a couple of players making their way back from offseason surgeries, the entire team was healthy and available for opening night in Boston.

Fortunately, that remains the case going into Thursday’s matchup. However, the same can’t be said for Milwaukee. As expected, the Bucks will miss a few key players on Thursday night when they face the Sixers.

Here’s a look at Milwaukee’s injury report.

Who’s Out for the Bucks?

Pat Connaughton

The 29-year-old former second-round pick suffered a calf strain recently. He’ll miss Thursday’s game against the Sixers and beyond. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , Connaughton is expected to miss around three weeks of action. Perhaps, he’ll be ready to face the Sixers when the two teams meet again in November.

Joe Ingles

When playing with the Utah Jazz last year, Ingles suffered a torn ACL. He missed the remainder of the 2021-2022 NBA season. Ingles made it clear that a major injury wouldn’t keep him off the floor for good, as a comeback is in store. But Ingles won’t be ready for the start of the new season. Therefore, he’s out against the Sixers on Thursday.

Khris Middleton

Over the summer, Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist. Unfortunately, he won’t be recovered in time for the big matchup in South Philly. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Middleton will continue rehabbing through the first few weeks of the regular season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .