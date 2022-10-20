ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson may eye an unlikely comeback after Liz Truss resignation

By Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson with his dog Dilyn

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

  • Boris Johnson may run to lead Britain's Conservative Party, sources told multiple news outlets.
  • The former prime minister resigned as leader over the summer and was replaced by Liz Truss.
  • Truss's own resignation this week after just a few weeks in office has him eyeing a comeback, per reports.

In July, Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister after members of his Conservative Party decided they were tired of the drama and scandal that characterized his three years in office. Now, following the debacle of Liz Truss — the successor who resigned after just 45 days in office — Johnson, still beloved by many Tory activists, is said to be considering another run to lead his party.

On Thursday, hours after Truss resigned, The Times of London reported that Johnson "is expected to stand" in the next Tory leadership contest, citing unnamed sources. The Guardian likewise reported that Johnson believes it is in the "national interest" for him to run, citing an anonymous ally. And CNN added that Johnson would indeed "run again," attributing the claim to two people who worked on his last campaign.

Although considered unthinkable just weeks ago, Johnson's supporters argue that he would have the most democratic legitimacy. He was leader of the Conservative Party during the last general election, in 2019, when the Tories out-polled the opposition Labour Party, then led by Jeremy Corbyn, by 10 points.

Polls suggest that if another general election were held today, the Conservatives would lose power, punished by voters for a tumultuous few weeks that saw Truss unveil a slate of tax cuts only to reverse course after markets punished the British government for proposing the policy without any suggestion of how to pay for it.

Following Truss' resignation, Labour leader Keir Starmer called for an immediate general election, saying Britain could not afford to "have another experiment at the top of the Tory party."

"We need a general election so the public can have their say on this utter chaos," Starmer said.

But whether an election happens in the next few weeks or months — as opposed to 2024, at the earliest — is in the hands of the Conservatives, who are unlikely to consent to a possible early defeat. Returning Johnson to power, the argument goes, would make more tenable the party's claim to represent the will of the public, even if he was thrown out of office just weeks ago over scandals including his lying about attending parties at a time when the British public was subject to strict COVID lockdowns.

It is not clear, however, if Johnson will be given a chance. Truss was chosen as the Tory leader after the question was put to Conservative Party activists. This time around, Graham Brady, chair of the Tory committee that is charged with finding yet another successor, has said he wants to find a new leader by October 28, a timeline that could mean a vote solely by Tory members of parliament, who are less fond of their former leader than their own voters.

