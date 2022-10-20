ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss volleyball program 'under review,' coach Kayla Banwarth placed on leave

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

OXFORD − Ole Miss athletics has announced that volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is being placed on leave and her program will be placed under administrative review on Thursday night.

"Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program," according to a statement from Ole Miss athletics. "During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.”

Banwarth is in her third season as the Rebels volleyball coach. She led the Rebels to a postseason appearance in 2021-22, the program's first in 11 seasons.

The Rebels are 7-10 this year midway through the regular season. Ole Miss volleyball hosts Missouri for a pair of matches in Oxford this weekend.

Before getting into coaching, Banwarth played six years as a member of the US national volleyball team.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

