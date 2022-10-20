CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.

