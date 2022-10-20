ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC



 

WBTV

SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Mooresville man...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WBTV

CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton on Oct. 22 for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and firearm by a felon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
golaurens.com

Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for multiple meth charges

A Clinton man with a lengthy criminal history is headed to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty last week to meth-related charges, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Monday. Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last Monday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to...
CLINTON, SC

