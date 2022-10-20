Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com
Infant found dead in South Carolina father's vehicle after father threatens to harm child, authorities say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A young child died after the father brought the child to the Upstate and then called the child's mother and threatened to hurt the child, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Newberry County authorities said they got a 911 call about midnight Monday about a...
Multiple arrests made in huge, ongoing York County fentanyl trafficking operation
Authorities made an announcement Monday on a years-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization in York County.
Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
WYFF4.com
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
WBTV
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Mooresville man...
Suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery and gun possession as a felon in […]
FOX Carolina
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
More than 65 pounds of fentanyl seized in massive York County drug bust, investigators say
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A massive drug bust has led to the largest amount of fentanyl to be taken off the streets of York County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said this bust was part of a year-long investigation that led them to Golden Pond Drive in Clover.
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
WBTV
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton on Oct. 22 for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and firearm by a felon.
golaurens.com
Clinton man sentenced to 20 years for multiple meth charges
A Clinton man with a lengthy criminal history is headed to prison for the next two decades after pleading guilty last week to meth-related charges, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Monday. Gregory Alan Templeton, 54, of Clinton, pleaded guilty last Monday afternoon at the Laurens County Courthouse to...
CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly elementary school bus driver in North Carolina
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee.
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
WBTV
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
6 Charged: 30,000+ grams of fentanyl, 2,500+ of cocaine, among other drugs seized in South Carolina, deputies say
Javaris Johnson, Quonzy Hope, Thomas Perry, Timario Gayton, India Dixon, and Jajuana Johnson were dealt numerous drug charges.
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
FOX Carolina
National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
