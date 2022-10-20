ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County EMS station memberships can lower your ambulance costs

By Maria Cade
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are in Centre County and need ambulance services, there is one way you can lower or even eliminate the price you have to pay.

Eight local EMS operations in the Centre County Ambulance Association offer yearly memberships that fund a large portion of the stations’ everyday operations.

“Not only are they protecting themselves, they’re also guaranteeing that the ambulance will be there when they call 911,” Centre LifeLink Executive Director Scott Rawson said. “A basic life support call can run about $900. The insurance normally doesn’t pay all of that and it will leave the patient with a balance to pay afterward.”

DuBois-Sandy Township awards ambulance contract

The membership card will cover unlimited ambulance services. In addition to Centre LifeLink, you can currently get a membership at Bellefonte EMS, Moshannon Valley EMS, Mountaintop Ambulance, Penns Valley EMS, Pleasant Gap Fire Company Ambulance, Port Matilda EMS and Snow Shoe EMS.

“After an ambulance transport, we’ll bill the insurance, and anything that the insurance pays is accepted as payment in full,” Rawson said. “There’s no out-of-pocket expense for the member.”

The cost of the membership varies depending on which ems station you are using. The money goes back into operations to get you the help you need.

“It’ll go to oxygen cylinders, that’s money. There’s supplies in the ambulance and medication,” Bob Barry President of the Penns Valley EMS Board of Directors said.

Local EMTs say without the funds from the memberships, they might not be able to provide their medical services at current volumes.

“If we’re not able to keep ourselves afloat, the day will come when you call 911 and nobody shows up,” Penns Valley EMS Supervisor Scott Weaver said.

For more information about memberships, you can contact your local EMS.

“The money’s not being wasted,” Sharon Nilson said. “We are truly putting it toward items that we need to protect our crews.”

