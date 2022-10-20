ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
Northern parts of Bexar County will feel impact of strong storm

SAN ANTONIO - This evening is warm, humid and breezy. Later tonight, a cold front will push into the area. This from will reach the San Antonio Metro area by 9-11pm. Along the front, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The SPC has placed portions of the area (San Antonio and points east) in a 'slight' risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5). The threat then quickly pushes eastward with the front overnight. Strong winds will move in behind the front, gusting to 40+ mph overnight and into early Tuesday.
