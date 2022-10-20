Read full article on original website
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
Woman steps in to help friend after man attacks her, accidently shoots innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO – A woman pulled out her gun to help her friend after she was getting physically assaulted by a man but ended up shooting an innocent bystander. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of W Military Drive at the Military Cove Apartments at around 2:50 a.m. for a shooting in progress.
Motorcyclist dead, firefighters rescue another driver pinned inside car following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead and another driver had to be rescued after a major crash on the Far North Side. Police say a 63-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges after colliding with a 21-year-old motorcycle rider. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday off Blanco Road...
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
Man arrested for punching another man in the face over gas money, killing him, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after punching another man during a fight over gas money, according to San Antonio police. The blow sent the man to an area hospital, where he later died. Clarence Lynn Campbell, 41, is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Friday,...
Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving
'Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement,' the family said in a statement.
Family of Erik Cantu releases statement on his condition: 'Erik is quite the miracle'
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has released a statement Saturday regarding his condition since he was shot by an officer at a McDonalds’s parking lot. According to his parents, the teen still remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
Woman is dead after she was shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was pronounced dead after she was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds....
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police arrived at the park at Sutton Oaks' apartments Monday afternoon and found the body of a 24-year-old in a car, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting.
Northern parts of Bexar County will feel impact of strong storm
SAN ANTONIO - This evening is warm, humid and breezy. Later tonight, a cold front will push into the area. This from will reach the San Antonio Metro area by 9-11pm. Along the front, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The SPC has placed portions of the area (San Antonio and points east) in a 'slight' risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5). The threat then quickly pushes eastward with the front overnight. Strong winds will move in behind the front, gusting to 40+ mph overnight and into early Tuesday.
