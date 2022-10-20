COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned from his hamstring injury for Ohio State football on Saturday, but had to leave again in the second quarter. Smith-Njigba ran a deep sideline route that went incomplete, then limped slightly as he left the field. He stood between two members of OSU’s medical team while he flexed his left leg repeatedly. That is the leg that has been affected by a hamstring injury since the season opener against Notre Dame.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO