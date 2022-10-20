Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Northwestern football game on Nov. 5?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Northwestern on numerous occasions over the past few years, but not so much in the regular season. That’ll final happen again this year when the Buckeyes travel to Evanston, Illinois, on Nov. 5 to face the Wildcats for their final crossover Big Ten game of the season. The game will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC.
Ohio State beat Iowa, as the offense was tested, while the defense dominated: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the postgame Buckeye Talk from Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa in Ohio Stadium, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means broke down how the OSU passing game got it rolling late and how the OSU defense smothered Iowa’s desultory offense all game. First,...
C.J. Stroud’s point guard mentality has Ohio State’s offense humming despite missing his favorite weapon
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud tried to connect with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a slot fade late in the second half of Ohio State football’s 54-10 win over Iowa but to no avail. Then the wide receiver limped off to the sideline, calling it a day. Once against Stroud was...
Ohio State football vs. Iowa: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football welcomes one of its biggest starts back to begin the second half of the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is active Saturday against Iowa after a three-game absence. He is expected to jump back into the starting lineup against what is statistically one of the best defenses in the nation.
Ohio State football’s defense picks up Buckeye offense, smothers Iowa in 54-10 win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Presented only with the score of Ohio State football’s 54-10 thumping of Iowa, one might assume the Buckeyes dominated as the have throughout much of the season. Only those who watched understand how much OSU’s previously unflinching offense needed help. Its attacking defense — and...
Ohio State’s offense revs its engine late and runs over Iowa: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s offense clunked it up through two-and-half quarters Saturday. Yet the Buckeyes were leading, saved by the aptitude of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the ineptitude of Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. And then C.J. Stroud went 27 yards to Emeka Egbuka, 18...
Ohio State football’s defense buried Iowa, proving it can stymie Georgia or Clemson later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in the summer, when Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and coordinator Jim Knowles were one-upping each other’s lofty standards for the defense, the whole thing seemed somewhat academic. Top 10, top five, whatever. The Buckeye offense was going to rain points on the...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaves Iowa game with apparent injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned from his hamstring injury for Ohio State football on Saturday, but had to leave again in the second quarter. Smith-Njigba ran a deep sideline route that went incomplete, then limped slightly as he left the field. He stood between two members of OSU’s medical team while he flexed his left leg repeatedly. That is the leg that has been affected by a hamstring injury since the season opener against Notre Dame.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Iowa?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back, and Ohio State football has apparently healed up across the board after a midseason break in the schedule. The Buckeyes released their pregame status report for Saturday’s home game against Iowa. For the first time since the season opener, Smith-Njigba’s name did not appear. The junior receiver suffered a hamstring injury that night that kept him out of four of the next five games.
What happened to Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Iowa?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count,” leading to his early exit from Saturday’s 54-10 victory over Iowa. The receiver, who returned after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, came out of the game midway through the second quarter. He walked gingerly off the field after running a downfield route, talked to two members of OSU’s medical team and even did some light running on the sideline.
Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa’s fans, and his son Brian Ferentz should be fired: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Iowa changed quarterbacks Saturday, maybe because the starter is named Spencer Petras and not Spencer Ferentz. Unfortunately for Iowa fans and every player on the Iowa football team working hard in practice, the change that needs to be made at offensive coordinator won’t even be considered until this dismal Iowa football season is done.
How Malik Harrison’s head kept the Ravens from blowing another double-digit lead: Ohio State NFL roundup
The Baltimore Ravens have lost three games this season after holding double-digit leads in the fourth quarter. Sunday, they appeared to be in trouble again. The Browns had trimmed a 10-point lead down to three and had a chance to tie the game on a 60-yard field goal from Cade York.
Why are most first- and second-round playoff football games on Friday? An OHSAA explainer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the exception of one game in Division VI, all OHSAA football games the next two weekends will be played on Friday night. With last year’s playoff expansion to 16 teams per region in all seven divisions, there will be 224 games in the first round. Even teams that normally play afternoons, some without lights at their home field, are moving to alternate sites.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Ohio U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan to appear on Fox News candidate forum Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will appear together next Tuesday on Fox News in an evening candidate town hall forum featuring the two candidates running for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats. The event will air live, from 6 p.m. to...
Bob Evans Italian sausage recalled over ‘extraneous materials’ concern
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc. of Xenia, Ohio, is recalling about 7,560 pounds of raw Italian pork sausage products that might be contaminated with extraneous materials – specifically, thin blue rubber - the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said. The...
Former Ohio National Guard member pleads guilty to making, selling ‘ghost’ guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was once a member of the Ohio National Guard and also is accused of making antisemitic threats has pleaded guilty to charges that he made and sold “ghost guns,” and also sold parts that would illegally convert firearms into automatic weapons.
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0