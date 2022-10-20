ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Northwestern football game on Nov. 5?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Northwestern on numerous occasions over the past few years, but not so much in the regular season. That’ll final happen again this year when the Buckeyes travel to Evanston, Illinois, on Nov. 5 to face the Wildcats for their final crossover Big Ten game of the season. The game will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC.
Ohio State football vs. Iowa: Live updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football welcomes one of its biggest starts back to begin the second half of the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is active Saturday against Iowa after a three-game absence. He is expected to jump back into the starting lineup against what is statistically one of the best defenses in the nation.
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaves Iowa game with apparent injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned from his hamstring injury for Ohio State football on Saturday, but had to leave again in the second quarter. Smith-Njigba ran a deep sideline route that went incomplete, then limped slightly as he left the field. He stood between two members of OSU’s medical team while he flexed his left leg repeatedly. That is the leg that has been affected by a hamstring injury since the season opener against Notre Dame.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Iowa?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back, and Ohio State football has apparently healed up across the board after a midseason break in the schedule. The Buckeyes released their pregame status report for Saturday’s home game against Iowa. For the first time since the season opener, Smith-Njigba’s name did not appear. The junior receiver suffered a hamstring injury that night that kept him out of four of the next five games.
What happened to Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Iowa?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count,” leading to his early exit from Saturday’s 54-10 victory over Iowa. The receiver, who returned after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, came out of the game midway through the second quarter. He walked gingerly off the field after running a downfield route, talked to two members of OSU’s medical team and even did some light running on the sideline.
Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa’s fans, and his son Brian Ferentz should be fired: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Iowa changed quarterbacks Saturday, maybe because the starter is named Spencer Petras and not Spencer Ferentz. Unfortunately for Iowa fans and every player on the Iowa football team working hard in practice, the change that needs to be made at offensive coordinator won’t even be considered until this dismal Iowa football season is done.
Why are most first- and second-round playoff football games on Friday? An OHSAA explainer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the exception of one game in Division VI, all OHSAA football games the next two weekends will be played on Friday night. With last year’s playoff expansion to 16 teams per region in all seven divisions, there will be 224 games in the first round. Even teams that normally play afternoons, some without lights at their home field, are moving to alternate sites.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
