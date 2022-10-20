Read full article on original website
DraftKings promo code: best pick for NFL bet $5, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 is better when a 40-to-1 payout is on the line, so register here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New...
NFL launches review after video apparently shows on-field officials asking for Mike Evans’ autograph
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The NFL reportedly has launched a review after video surfaced of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans apparently giving two on-field officials an autograph in the tunnel after his team’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was among the first...
A.J. Terrell vs. Ja’Marr Chase, Part II: Why Chase is confident he’ll outbattle Terrell again
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game was a night to remember for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and one to forget for Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. Chase, then a receiver for the LSU, was primarily matched up against Clemson’s Terrell. On paper,...
By the numbers: The Bengals offense puts up historic numbers in win over Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive performance against the New Orleans Saints last week was a show, then Sunday’s performance against Atlanta Falcons was more than just an encore. The Bengals offense put on an absolute spectacle in Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the dirty birds at...
What Cam Taylor-Britt’s NFL debut means for the Bengals’ cornerbacks moving forward
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cam Taylor-Britt sat at his locker, pulled on his black long-sleeve shirt and leaned back with a contagious smile as he prepared to give his postgame interview. At that point, there wasn’t anything that could make the Bengals rookie cornerback frown. Taylor-Britt had just finished...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
What is Ohio State football’s point spread at Penn State? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s betting favorite status for Saturday’s game at Penn State continues to increase. The Buckeyes are currently listed as 14.5-point favorites, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The same outlet posted OSU as only a 10.5-point favorite early last week. If the line does...
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson ruled out against Falcons with neck injury in fourth quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered an apparent neck injury late in the third quarter against Atlanta. He didn’t get up after trying to chase down Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on a short gain. He was evaluated by trainers, but ended up walking off the field under his own power.
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.
Bengals receiving corps’ ‘unselfishness’ shines in win over Atlanta: ‘That’s what makes us great’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The wide receivers that make up the Cincinnati Bengals’ three-headed monster equally gave each other credit for their efforts in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. On paper, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase each had some of their best performances to date. Boyd...
Bengals offense ‘the best unit in the league’: What they’re saying on social media after Cincinnati’s beatdown of the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Just about everything that could go right did go right for the Bengals’ offense in Sunday’s 35-14 stomping of the Falcons. Joe Burrow was dealing from the opening drive, finding Tyler Boyd on a 60-yard TD bomb on the fourth play from scrimmage. He completed passes to seven different receivers on his way to 481 yards and three passing TDs.
Bengals vs. Browns: What’s the line on Monday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point favorites over the Browns. The Bengals improved to 5-2 against the spread with a 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. They have been road favorites in two of the three road games they have played this season and the only time they didn’t cover was in Week 2 at Dallas.
Guardians’ outlook at catcher in 2023: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the World Series matchup now set between Houston and Philadelphia, Monday’s podcast focused on what areas of the Guardians’ roster could look different in 2023. We started with the area of most obvious need: Catcher. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Cleveland’s...
