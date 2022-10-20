ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

DraftKings promo code: best pick for NFL bet $5, win $200

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 is better when a 40-to-1 payout is on the line, so register here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected

BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Bengals offense ‘the best unit in the league’: What they’re saying on social media after Cincinnati’s beatdown of the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Just about everything that could go right did go right for the Bengals’ offense in Sunday’s 35-14 stomping of the Falcons. Joe Burrow was dealing from the opening drive, finding Tyler Boyd on a 60-yard TD bomb on the fourth play from scrimmage. He completed passes to seven different receivers on his way to 481 yards and three passing TDs.
Guardians’ outlook at catcher in 2023: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the World Series matchup now set between Houston and Philadelphia, Monday’s podcast focused on what areas of the Guardians’ roster could look different in 2023. We started with the area of most obvious need: Catcher. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Cleveland’s...
