A rematch with Savannah Marshall won’t be next for Claressa Shields, but Shields’ promoter expects them to fight again within the next year-and-a-half. Dmitriy Salita informed BoxingScene.com that the preliminary plan for Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) is to have her face other opponents in Detroit, somewhere in Africa and/or somewhere in the Middle East before the Flint, Michigan native moves toward a rematch with Marshall. Salita also expressed Shields’ preference to box Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in Shields’ home country if the middleweight rivals square off a second time.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO