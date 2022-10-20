Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next
Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now
Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara-Jose Sanmartin DAZN Results From Mexico City
Reshat Mati had to fight through fatigue, illness and adversity to maintain his perfect record. The unbeaten prospect from Staten Island, New York survived his first career ten-round affair, outlasting a determined Eduardo Leonel Rodriguez to claim a well-earned unanimous decision victory. Mati won by scores of 97-93 across the board in their DAZN-aired regional junior welterweight title fight Saturday evening at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'
Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
Boxing Scene
Ernesto Mercado Wants Top Contenders After Stopping Jayson Velez
Rising star, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (8-0, 8 KOs) captured the vacant super lightweight NABA Silver title this past Saturday when he stopped former world title challenger, Jayson Velez (30-10-1, 21 KOs). Velez, who went the distance with Ryan Garcia and JoJo Diaz, didn’t come out after the sixth...
Boxing Scene
Isaiah Steen Stunned By Loss To Agbeko: The Scoring Was Messed Up!
Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko rose to the occasion, scoring a career-defining upset win over previously undefeated top prospect Isaiah Steen in the 10-round super middleweight main event of a SHOBOX: The New Generation telecast from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort, site of the first ever SHOBOX more than 21 years ago.
Boxing Scene
Arum On Fury-Chisora: Usyk Handled Joshua Two Times Far, Far Easier Than He Did Chisora
Bob Arum referenced recent and decades-old history to remind dismissive media and fans Thursday that Tyson Fury’s third fight with Dereck Chisora isn’t some unnecessary mismatch Chisora doesn’t deserve based on Fury’s first two decisive victories over him. Fury’s co-promoter pointed out during a press conference...
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara: I'm Focused On Destroying Sanmartin, Then The Featherweight Champions
Mauricio Lara has come to grips with not being able to challenge for his first major title. The streaking contender settled for a homecoming appearance in the aftermath of a canceled fight with secondary WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood. The two were due to meet September 24 in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England, only for the Brit to reportedly suffer a biceps injury forcing him out of the fight.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: "I Definitely Feel Like I Can Stop Frank Martin"
Keyshawn Davis was on an incredible high following his show-stopping victory over Omar Tienda Bahena last month at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Viewed as his stiffest test, the former Olympic silver medalist punished his foe, forcing referee Albert Earl Brown to call a halt to their bout in the fifth round. As Davis continued to celebrate, unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., sent what Davis believes was a subliminal message on his social media account.
Boxing Scene
Romero's Head Trainer Hoping For Isaac Cruz Next: "He’ll Be An Easier Fight Than Tank"
Cromwell “Bullet” Gordon refused to listen to the naysayers. Instead, the former pro boxer turned trainer placed his head down and continued to push Rolando “Rolly” Romero, heading into his showdown against Gervonta Davis on May 28th. A fully packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center cheered...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City
Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello Talks Debut in Italy, Training Camp, Future Goals
On Friday, 28th of October, in the Pala Atlantico Venue of Rome, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) will have his first-ever professional fight in Italy, on a show structured by his promoter, Top Rank, together with Italy’s leading boxing promoters, OPI Since 82 of the Cherchi family.
Boxing Scene
Elvis Garcia Unhappy With Scores, Wants Moses Johnson Rematch
Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort - Two undefeated and heavy-handed heavyweights put it all on the line, but it was Moses “Thunderhands” Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) who prevailed over Mexico’s Elvis Garcia (12-1, 9 KOs) in an all-action, entertaining affair that was up for grabs until the final bell. Johnson won via majority decision with scores of 76-76 and 77-75 twice.
Boxing Scene
Salita: Shields' Rematch With Marshall Should Happen Within Next 12-18 Months In U.S.
A rematch with Savannah Marshall won’t be next for Claressa Shields, but Shields’ promoter expects them to fight again within the next year-and-a-half. Dmitriy Salita informed BoxingScene.com that the preliminary plan for Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) is to have her face other opponents in Detroit, somewhere in Africa and/or somewhere in the Middle East before the Flint, Michigan native moves toward a rematch with Marshall. Salita also expressed Shields’ preference to box Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in Shields’ home country if the middleweight rivals square off a second time.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Boxing Scene
Arum On Inoue vs. Fulton: "It’s Cruel And Unusual Punishment To Ask Anybody To Fight Inoue"
Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue may hail from two different parts of the world, but both unified champions have plenty in common. For starters, Inoue and Fulton are just one win away from reigning supreme over their respective divisions as undisputed champions. Also, by and large, both fighters have been pegged as pound-for-pound stars.
Boxing Scene
WBA Issues Final Notice For Wood To Provide Medical Reports; Still On Hook For Santa Cruz Clash
Leigh Wood still needs to convince the WBA that he is cleared for combat to retain his secondary title status. A reminder letter was sent to Nottingham’s Wood seeking medical proof of a biceps injury that forced him out of a September 24 voluntary WBA ‘World’ (Regular) featherweight title defense against Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara. The WBA requested proof of injury on September 27, shortly before the sanctioning body declared that Wood must next face WBA ‘Super’ featherweight titlist Leo Santa Cruz in a long overdue title consolidation clash once he’s cleared to return to the ring.
Comments / 0